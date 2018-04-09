ALM Intelligence Releases Retirement Plan Prospector Plus

Retirement Plan Prospector+ analyzes over 800,000 retirement plans across more than 500 searchable data elements. Users can access over 10 years of plan history to identify trends and uncover opportunities that may otherwise go unnoticed.

"Prospector+ is the culmination of four years of customer feedback," said Eric Ryles, Vice President of Customer Solutions at ALM Intelligence. "The new features Judy Diamond is rolling out will not only help advisors get their foot in the door, but will provide them with tools and analysis that can help demonstrate their value to plan sponsors."

New features of Retirement Plan Prospector+ include:

A new dashboard to surface the most important data quickly

Performance-based benchmarking, to see how a single plan compares to its peers

Dynamic, pre-generated talking points that easily explain complex plan issues

A new Plan Scoring system, to contextualize the performance of a plan against all other plans in its industry, state, or size group

Professionally written marketing letters that pull information directly from plan documents into a powerful, personally tailored message

Map-based results to quickly identify market penetration or to assist in territory planning

Analysis and charts to quickly view thousands of plans at once

An exportable bundle of graphics to provide visual impact and enhance any presentation

"ALM Intelligence is continuously investing, innovating, and enhancing in our business initiatives and products," said Andrew Neblett, President of ALM Intelligence. "Prospector was already the industry standard tool for detailed 401(k) prospecting and analysis. By adding these new features, it ensures that our clients will have access to evolving data which will allow them to do their jobs better and faster than ever before."

About ALM Intelligence

ALM Intelligence, a division of ALM Media LLC, supports legal, consulting, and benefits decision-makers seeking guidance on critical business challenges. Our proprietary market reports and analysis, rating guides, prospecting tools, surveys, and rankings, inform and empower business leaders to meet business challenges with confidence. Please visit www.alm.com/intelligence for more information.

