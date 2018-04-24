ALM Solution from Perforce Chosen for Medical Device Compliance at Fractyl Laboratories

As a medical device manufacturer, Fractyl needs to meet compliance regulations from the FDA and ISO. That's why they chose Helix ALM for their application lifecycle management solution in 2013.

"Helix ALM helped us go from Word docs to compliance and CE Mark Certification in record time," said Ann Rossi, Senior Software Quality Assurance Manager at Fractyl.

Helix ALM helps Fractyl create the traceability matrix they need for regulatory agencies. As a result, Fractyl has received several compliance certifications in record time — including a CE Mark 12 months ahead of schedule.

Revita™ DMR System is currently under clinical investigation and is not commercially available.

About Fractyl

Fractyl Laboratories is a private medical technology company based in Lexington, Mass. Fractyl is developing Revita DMR, a same-day, minimally invasive procedure to treat two highly prevalent metabolic diseases: type 2 diabetes and NAFLD/NASH. The Revita DMR procedure harnesses breakthrough insights in the role of the duodenum in causing insulin resistance and metabolic diseases. Fractyl's approach aims to improve the health of patients with metabolic diseases with device-based interventions for patients and healthcare systems. The Revita DMR System received a CE mark in the European Union in April 2016. The Revita DMR System may be available for investigational use in other regions. For more information, visit www.fractyl.com or www.twitter.com/FractylLabs, or www.RevitaTrial.com.

About Perforce

Enterprises across the globe rely on Perforce to build and deliver digital products faster and with higher quality. Perforce offers complete developer collaboration and agile project management tools to accelerate delivery cycles — from agile planning tools to requirements, issues and test management, which then link to all source code, binary assets and artifacts for full build and release tracking and visibility. The company's version control solutions are well known for securely managing change across all digital content — source code, art files, video files, images, libraries — while supporting the developer and build tools your teams need to be productive, such as Git, Visual Studio, Jenkins, Adobe, Maya and many others. Perforce is trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including NVIDIA, Pixar, Scania, Ubisoft, and VMware. The company has offices in Minneapolis, MN, Alameda, CA, Mason, OH, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Germany, and Australia, and sales partners around the globe. For more information, please visit www.perforce.com.

