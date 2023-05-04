Alma Lasers' Global Expansion and Vision for Holistic Wellness Solutions Unveiled at Fifth 'Alma Academy' in Italy, Attended by Physicians from 46 Countries

CAESAREA, Israel, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma Lasers, a Sisram Medical company and a global leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, is excited to announce the successful opening of the fifth Alma Academy. Nearly 500 physicians from 46 countries around the world attended the event, which took place in Lago Maggiore, Italy, from May 4 to May 6.

Becoming a one-stop-shop for wellness solutions, Mr. Lior Dayan, the CEO of Alma Lasers, announced the company's new vision (PRNewsfoto/Alma)

During the opening ceremony, Mr. Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma Lasers, announced a significant global expansion as part of Alma's consumer-centric strategy, highlighted remarkable achievements in the past year, and its vision for the future as a "one-stop-shop" for wellness solutions. In addition to its Energy Based Device (EBD) global leader arm, Alma, as part of the Sisram group, offers a complete ecosystem for high-end aesthetic & wellness solutions, including injectables, skincare, aesthetics and digital dentistry and home-use devices. Mr. Dayan revealed that the company plans to offer in the near future, holistic solutions for many other indications, ultimately becoming an entire ecosystem for wellness.

The global conference brought together 18 world-class experts from across the industry to share insights, knowledge, viewpoints, and true case practices. The interactive sessions covered some of the hottest topics in the medical aesthetic industry guided by notable speakers, such as Prof. Ofir Artzi from Israel, Dr. Munir Somji from United Kingdom, Dr. Chytra V Anand from India and Dr. Davin Lim from Australia, Dr. Massimiliano Brambilla from Italy, Dr. Pablo Naranjo from Spain. The topics covered included skin rejuvenation, acne and acne scars, and sexual wellness. Participants included dermatologists, aesthetic doctors, cosmetic surgeons, and plastic surgeons.

The event included live demonstration sessions with Alma award-winning products such as Alma Hybrid, a groundbreaking concept for skin rejuvenation and scar treatments, Alma Harmony XL Pro, a holistic device for over 65 aesthetic indications, and Alma Duo, which recently launched, an in-office aesthetic treatment that uses gold-standard shockwave technology to stimulate better blood flow and restore natural sexual performance.

Alma Academy is a globally renowned professional event that is in high demand, held in various locations around the world, such as Greece, North America, Spain, Dubai, and Italy. It's an exclusive opportunity for participants to learn, engage, and excel in their field alongside industry leaders. Alma Academy gathers every year world leading experts in the field of medical aesthetics and enables them to share their recent research and true cases from the day. With a range of resources available, participants can strengthen their professional skills, gain valuable insights, and experience the latest innovation through live demonstrations.

About Alma Lasers

Alma is a world-leading innovator and provider in the aesthetic and surgical markets, offering holistic cutting-edge solutions such as Laser, Light-based RF, Plasma, and Ultrasound technologies. We enable practitioners to deliver safe, effective and life-transforming treatments to their patients, utilizing state-of-the-art and clinically proven solutions. For more than two decades, Alma's multiple award-winning products have established a new benchmark in the medical aesthetic industry, both in terms of clinical excellence and innovative breakthrough.

