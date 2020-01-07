alma to check in as Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America's new social agency of record

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- alma today announced that Marriott International has appointed them as its social media agency of record for the Caribbean and Latin American region (CALA) following a competitive pitch.

alma will lead the company's multilingual and multicultural social media strategy in the region. The award-winning agency, which is part of DDB Latina, will manage, create, and execute social media across CALA's collection of brands.

CALA supports 21 of Marriott International's 30 global brands, including luxury brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and W Hotels; premium brands like Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, and Westin; and select service brands like Courtyard, Four Points, and AC Hotels. CALA is one of the fastest growing regions for Marriott International, with over 250 hotels and resorts currently open in 33 markets and more than 100 under development.



"We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to work with alma and are confident that they will help us stay at the cutting edge of social and add strategic value to the organization," said Dylan Ellsworth, Director of Social Media Strategy for the Americas at Marriott International.

Marriott International began searching for an agency partner in mid-2019 and selected alma following a competitive pitch process led by Daniel J. Cibran, Founder and Principal of MVMT Consultants.

"We feel honored to collaborate with a leading brand such as Marriott International," said Isaac Mizrahi, COO and Co-President of alma. "We believe in unlocking culture to uncover deep insights that the brand can leverage to engage guests — and we believe this approach will help Marriott International achieve their creative and business goals in the region."

The first collaboration between the two companies is projected for the first quarter of 2020.

