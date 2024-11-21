Almaviva and OverIT team up on Field Service digital transformation in the Infrastructure and Transportation sector

The two organizations cement their collaboration as they forge a technology partnership that delivers innovative Field Service Management software solutions

The NextGen Platform by OverIT, designed and honed for the optimized management of field workforce and maintenance processes on assets, will now integrate with the MOOVA Platform engineered by Almaviva for integrated, modular, and seamless mobility in field service management

MILAN, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Almaviva, an Italian leading group in digital innovation, and OverIT, a pioneer in software solutions for Field Service Management, have sealed an agreement to foster the digital transformation of organizations coordinating technicians, engineers, and mobile operators with the objective of managing linear assets and 'mission-critical' operations in the field.

This synergy is therefore intended to address the needs of clients across several mobility verticals, on both the national and international scene. Together, both realities can draw on the solutions and expertise already gained in the field of workforce optimization and asset maintenance management, for a key player in the Italian transportation landscape.

At the heart of the agreement is the MOOVA Platform developed by Almaviva for integrated, modular, and seamless mobility, which is capable of interconnecting multiple transportation modes under a unique and highly advanced technological framework. This partnership fosters the integration of MOOVA's products and solutions with the NextGen Platform by OverIT to tackle key areas such as resource management and optimization, assets, transportation, and waste collection. This integration will provide end-to-end solutions for effective Field Service Management.

"The technological solutions offered by Almaviva and OverIT reflect their excellence in the respective fields. It is not just about digital transformation, as many organizations face the day-by-day complexities of managing 'mission-critical' operations on their field assets. This strategic partnership is expected to generate an immediate increase in value for clients," commented Paolo Bergamo, CEO and Chairman of OverIT.

"This partnership comes as the perfect opportunity for us to meet the needs of our clients both on the domestic and global scale, while we ensure operational efficiency, reduce disruptions and optimize asset maintenance in all their activities. Our goal is to guide organizations in their digital transformation path, drawing them closer to the new paradigms of mobility and the latest technologies, in an effort to deliver the ultimate user experience through state-of-the-art services," says Smeraldo Fiorentini, General Manager Transportation & Logistics at Almaviva.

Computer data is playing a crucial role in the current digital age and is the very beating heart of new technologies. Every day, the field staff operating in the world of infrastructure and transportation is tasked with the mission of providing top-notch services to ensure smooth logistics, be it in people mobility or the shipment of goods. The agile and integrated collection, organization, and management of data which is then converted into valuable information is crucial to enable managers to make timely decisions, devise effective strategies for improving the operational efficiency of assets, and respond to the challenges of a rapidly changing market.

This is the approach Almaviva and OverIT have jointly adopted to drive organizations across their digital transformation journey, familiarizing them with the new paradigms of mobility and emerging technologies to deliver ever more advanced services to our communities, while ensuring a sharp reduction in disruptions and downtime, along with the efficient management of existing assets.

OverIT, backed by Bain Capital and NB Renaissance, is a multinational company with 20+ years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management software. The company is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading FSM and AR industries vendor, according to its product offering and deep industry expertise. OverIT has over 300 customers in 30+ countries.

Almaviva, an Italian digital innovation group, supports the country's growth processes by embracing the challenges that companies must face in order to remain competitive in the digital age, innovating its own business models, organization, corporate culture, and ICT. With solid made in Italy expertise, Almaviva has built a global network consisting of 30 companies and 79 offices in Italy and abroad, with a significant presence in LATAM (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), as well as in the United States, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. For more information visit www.almaviva.it

