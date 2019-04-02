Almawave (a subsidiary of the AlmavivA Group) Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its Customer Experience Management Solutions

Almawave's natural language conversational solution improves the Customer Experience (CX) in 30 languages through the use of machine and deep learning. In the context of quality monitoring (QM), Almawave technology can analyze 100% of a conversation or pieces of a conversation with a high degree of accuracy. And the company's robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities can be implemented on the agent desktop in order to help simplify agent interactions. Almawave's rules-based approach augments business analysis, helping clients solve an array of contact center challenges.

"Almawave leverages technology to push for the transformation of Customer Experience Management while enhancing IT services and solutions," said Frost & Sullivan analyst Stephen Loynd. "While the AlmavivA Group is already a prominent brand across both Europe and Latin America, Almawave's profile continues to grow."

Almawave also offers intelligence and engagement solutions that seek to improve the effectiveness of public services, starting with the voice of the citizen. Its Smart City Control Platform is based on proprietary technology that meets the needs of citizens and institutions alike, via connected devices and Big Data. It's a set of public administration solutions encompassing healthcare, info-mobility, and tourism.

Almawave's unique approach to technological innovation includes collaboration with universities, scientific partners, and research institutes, enabling the transfer of ideas from academic research to the practical application of those ideas to industry. Almawave's work with FBK, a leading European research organization, is evolving rapidly and extends over different areas of artificial intelligence applied to the understanding of interactions of written and spoken natural language. Meanwhile, collaboration with Italy's University of Trento focuses on advanced research aspects of both 'human-to-human' and 'human-to-machine' dialog management. Almawave is also a partner of the Data Science Industrial Liaison Program of the La Sapienza University of Rome and is involved in several European research projects in the same fields.

"While Almawave develops its own artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the company also partners with larger tech giants when appropriate," added Loynd. "Its partnership with Microsoft Azure is an excellent example, a case where combined strengths result in creative solutions for clients."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About AlmavivA Group

AlmavivA is synonymous with digital innovation. Proven experience, unique skills, ongoing research and in-depth knowledge of a range of public and private market sectors are what make it the leading Italian Group in Information & Communications Technology. AlmavivA is a leading provider of mission-critical IT services in Italy and a leading provider of customer relationship management (''CRM'') outsourcing services in Italy and Brazil. Its business is grouped into three operating divisions organized around principal areas of activity: IT Services, CRM and Almawave, the innovation and new technologies business. AlmavivA Group leads digitalization and technological innovation process, taking up the challenge multi-size and industry realities will have to face in the close future to remain competitive, by innovating their business model, organization, enterprise culture and ICT. www.almaviva.it

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

