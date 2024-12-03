Almost Heaven Saunas Announces Partnership with Designing Spaces® on Lifetime TV

LEWISBURG, W.Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost Heaven Saunas, the largest manufacturer of traditional saunas for the consumer market in North America, is proud to announce its partnership with Designing Spaces® on Lifetime TV.

"This collaboration with Designing Spaces reflects our deep commitment to health, wellness and a harmonious connection with nature – values that are at the heart of Harvia and its brand portfolio, including Almost Heaven Saunas," said Nic Flaws, Marketing Director of Harvia US. "We are proud to bring the time-honored Finnish tradition of sauna bathing to the U.S., all while maintaining an unwavering focus on craftsmanship and quality."

Designing Spaces, produced by BrandStar Entertainment, is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign various spaces. From first-time homes and larger spaces for growing families to downsizing for empty nesters, the show features innovative décor designs, DIY projects and step-by-step transformations that inspire families to tackle living space challenges.

"Almost Heaven Saunas are not only beautifully crafted but also provide an incredible wellness experience," said Merryl Alpert, Program Manager of BrandStar Entertainment. "Collaborating with them allowed us to showcase how their products bring relaxation and luxury into any home."

In this episode, Almost Heaven Saunas presents the following products as features of a newly built couples retreat:

"We enjoyed collaborating with BlackFox Cabin, as Harvia and its portfolio of brands often partner with vacation rentals and hotels," said Jennifer Thayer, President of Harvia US. "Our products bring a unique and memorable element to these spaces, enhancing guests' experiences and creating lasting impressions."

Designing Spaces® featuring Almost Heaven Saunas will air Monday, Dec. 9 at 7:30am ET/PT on Lifetime TV. The episode will air again Dec. 17.

About Almost Heaven Saunas

Almost Heaven Saunas has been a leader in sauna room manufacturing for more than 40 years. The saunas are made in the U.S. and are designed to be easy to assemble for the consumer buyer. To learn more, visit AlmostHeaven.com.

About Designing Spaces

Designing Spaces is a trusted home improvement show on Lifetime that inspires viewers to make positive changes in their homes and lives. For more information, visit DesigningSpaces.tv.

About BrandStar

From original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Koch

410-868-2677

[email protected]

SOURCE Almost Heaven Saunas