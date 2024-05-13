ALM's Credit Union Times Launches Unique New Podcast Series, 'Shared Accounts with CU Times'

The new weekly podcast joins the prowess and personality of the CU Times newsroom together with credit union leaders, financial experts, and other insightful individuals in the industry.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CU Times, the most comprehensive, independent credit union news site in the industry and an ALM company, announced that it launched " Shared Accounts With CU Times " – a podcast showcasing a variety of leaders, experts and personalities from around the credit union industry – in January 2024.

Hosted by CU Times Editor-in-Chief Michael Ogden and Executive Editor Natasha Chilingerian, the podcast series explores one big topic each month and features interviews with both up-and-coming and veteran industry thought leaders doing impactful work to advance the credit union movement. Packed with personality and humor, each episode not only gives listeners an opportunity to discover valuable industry trends and best practices but also provides a glimpse into the lives of Ogden, Chilingerian and their guests.

"Shared accounts" is a nod to the name often given to a checking or savings account at a credit union, with the "shared" term referring to the account holder's shared ownership of the credit union. It also refers to the podcast format, where guests 'share' personal accounts of the experiences they've gained throughout their credit union careers and lives.

"The entire CU Times editorial team is excited to connect with our audience and dig deep into timely topics with our guests through the launch of 'Shared Accounts with CU Times'," Ogden said. "This podcast gives us the opportunity to complement our traditional news coverage by releasing uncensored and unscripted discussions with some of the most intelligent and engaging people in the industry."

Fifteen episodes have been released, with the first episode dropping on Jan. 8, 2024. Topics explored include auto lending, credit union branch strategies, credit union and fintech partnerships, artificial intelligence, DEI and small credit unions. Guests have included Cornerstone Advisors Chief Research Officer, Ron Shevlin; Filene Research Institute Fellow, Lamont Black; NACUSO President/CEO, Ronaldo Hardy; and NCUA Head of Minority and Women Inclusion, Miguel Polanco.

New episodes are released weekly and available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and anywhere listeners get their podcasts.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies looking to share in this exciting new podcast series! For more information, please contact National Sales Director for CU Times, Stacy Barrett.

About Credit Union Times

CUTimes.com is the most comprehensive, independent credit union news site in the industry. Credit Union Times' trusted and independent team of experts provides credit union leaders with the strategic and tactical information necessary to run their institutions and better serve members. We celebrate those who adapt and succeed in new ways, and translate the impact of regulations and technology into digestible, shareable information that can be immediately put into real-life practice.

About ALM

ALM is the most trusted media, information and intelligence company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on X at @ALMGlobal.

Contact: Lynn Kreiss

Sr. Director of Marketing

(914) 316-6560

[email protected]

SOURCE ALM