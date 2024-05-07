Nominations Now Open for ThinkAdvisor's 2024 Luminaries Awards

Distinctive awards program celebrates exceptional achievements

within firms, alongside outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact

by individuals across the financial services sector

Awards categories are expanded in 2024 to include more financial service providers,

support services, and technology industry segments

For the first time, awards will also recognize next-gen rising stars at

advisory firms -- and at the organizations that support them

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkAdvisor, the industry's foremost information source for financial advisors and planners, today announces the call for nominations for its 2024 Luminaries Awards. Now in its fourth year, ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Awards redefine excellence in the financial sector, shining a spotlight on outstanding contributions from both organizations and individuals. By setting a new standard for recognition based on remarkable achievements and innovation, the program inspires the industry to reach greater heights of leadership, creativity and community engagement.

Nominations for ThinkAdvisor's 2024 Luminaries Awards close on July 9, and finalists will be announced on Aug. 1. A panel of independent judges made up of distinguished industry professionals will determine the winners, who will be recognized at an awards ceremony at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Dec. 11.

The ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards program has been expanded in 2024 to recognize outstanding accomplishments in more industry segments. Also, for the first time, it will honor next-gen rising stars at advisory and support services firms, as well as M&A leaders at RIAs. See all 2024 awards categories.

"The ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards stand alone as the premier recognition platform within the financial services industry, distinguishing itself by its unwavering commitment to honoring exemplary leadership, groundbreaking innovation, and outstanding community impact," said Janet Purdy Levaux, editor-in-chief of ThinkAdvisor. "While other awards programs focus solely on metrics like asset growth or product enhancements, ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Awards take a different approach: They illuminate and celebrate the remarkable contributions of both organizations and individuals, spotlighting their exceptional accomplishments that have not only elevated their own firms but also left a profound and positive mark on their colleagues, clients, communities, and the industry as a whole."

In 2024, the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards program is broadening its scope to encompass additional industry segments, including expanded recognition for financial service providers such as insurance and retirement product firms, real estate investments, RIA support platforms, family offices, and wholesalers. Plus, support services sectors—encompassing charitable giving, compliance, trade conferences, industry associations, marketing/PR firms, recruitment firms, research providers, and trust companies—now will be honored. The fintech segment has also expanded to include business development, client engagement, financial planning, investment management and operations.

2024 FIRM AWARD CATEGORIES

Innovation Awards: Recognizing organizations that have demonstrated exceptional creativity and forward-thinking through unique client programs or innovative approaches.

Recognizing organizations that have demonstrated exceptional creativity and forward-thinking through unique client programs or innovative approaches. Thought Leadership & Education Awards: Acknowledging firms that have advanced and widely shared new thinking and research in financial planning, retirement, and related advisory services.

Acknowledging firms that have advanced and widely shared new thinking and research in financial planning, retirement, and related advisory services. Corporate Social Responsibility Awards: Commending firms that have exhibited exemplary commitment to philanthropy, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), environmental stewardship, and other impactful initiatives.

Commending firms that have exhibited exemplary commitment to philanthropy, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), environmental stewardship, and other impactful initiatives. Industry Disruption Awards: Highlighting firms that have reshaped existing markets or pioneered entirely new segments through innovative strategies, technologies, or business models.

Highlighting firms that have reshaped existing markets or pioneered entirely new segments through innovative strategies, technologies, or business models. Excellence in Marketing/PR Awards: Celebrating the ingenuity and impact of digital campaigns, educational programs, public relations and social media campaigns that drive advisor growth and long-term success.

2024 INDIVIDUAL AWARD CATEGORIES

Executive Leadership Awards: Honoring individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, client service, and innovation, serving as role models of industry excellence.

Honoring individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, client service, and innovation, serving as role models of industry excellence. Thought Leadership Awards: Recognizing individuals who have led their firms in pioneering new frameworks and approaches that redefine excellence and achievement in their respective areas.

Recognizing individuals who have led their firms in pioneering new frameworks and approaches that redefine excellence and achievement in their respective areas. Luminaries With Heart Awards: Celebrating individuals who have made significant contributions in philanthropy, corporate social responsibility, DEI, ESG, or other impactful endeavors, positively influencing communities on local, national, and global scales.

Celebrating individuals who have made significant contributions in philanthropy, corporate social responsibility, DEI, ESG, or other impactful endeavors, positively influencing communities on local, national, and global scales. Next-Gen Rising Stars Awards: Commending individuals who have made remarkable contributions to their organizations through innovative programs, products, or services, driving outstanding results and shaping the future of the industry.

Commending individuals who have made remarkable contributions to their organizations through innovative programs, products, or services, driving outstanding results and shaping the future of the industry. M&A Leaders at RIA Firms: Recognizing leaders in mergers and acquisitions within the RIA sector for their transformative contributions to the industry landscape.

"By prioritizing the recognition of achievements that transcend growth statistics and product popularity, the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards program sets a new standard for excellence in the financial services sector," said Scott Thompson, SVP Market Strategy and Events at ALM. "It serves as a beacon, guiding professionals and firms alike to aspire to greater heights of leadership, creativity, and impact. In doing so, it fosters a culture of continuous improvement and encourages the industry to embrace innovation and visionary thinking as essential components of success. With its rigorous selection process and steadfast dedication to honoring genuine excellence, the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards are not just accolades—they're symbols of the industry's collective commitment to pushing boundaries, driving positive change, and shaping a brighter future for all."

For more information about the 2024 Luminaries Awards, visit our event site.

About ThinkAdvisor

ThinkAdvisor provides financial advisors, registered investment advisors, and wealth managers with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and information they need to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. The website also showcases advisors adapting and succeeding in new ways, translating the impact of industry regulation, dealmaking, and technology into easily digestible, shareable content so advisors have more time to spend advising clients and running their businesses.

About ALM

ALM (alm.com) is the most trusted media, information, and intelligence company supporting professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate, and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events, and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals.

CONTACT:

Adam Dunn

Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing Services, and Events

ALM Business and Finance Division

516.680.6294

[email protected]

SOURCE ALM