Aloft Hotels Offers Working Dogs Free (Dog) Brew This International Dog Day

Pet-friendly hotel brand offers paw-some promotion to give pooches and parents a fun night out

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloft Hotels is celebrating what could paws-ibly be the best day of the year for dogs with a new one-week only deal: buy one human drink, get one dog brew free. Dogs seem to always have a job to do, and whether it's providing emotional support to those who need it or simply eating as many shoes as possible, Aloft Hotels is rewarding those working dogs with an extra treat this International Dog Day (August 26).

A working dog takes time to enjoy a tasty Busch Dog Brew at Aloft Chelsea in New York City. Aloft Hotels, the most accommodating hotel for dogs, is celebrating International Dog Day with a nationwide invitation for a social hour featuring dog brew at the brand’s W xyz® bar. (photo credit: Aloft Hotels)

At select Aloft Hotels across the United States – including properties in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, New York City and more – anyone visiting Aloft Hotels' hip W xyz® bar with a dog can purchase a drink for themselves and receive a free Busch Dog Brew for their pup served in a signature ArfSM (Animals R Fun) dog bowl. The refreshing beverage experience and cocktail menu at W xyz® bar offers a wide variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options for humans to enjoy alongside their dogs. This offer will run from August 26 through September 1, while supplies last.

"Our furry best friends are hard-working as service, therapy, military and guard dogs, or simply cuddle-buddies and ball-fetchers," said Brian Jaymont, Senior Director and Global Brand Leader for Aloft Hotels. "We're inviting them to take a break and enjoy a drink at our hotels, where dogs are always welcome and treated like VIPs."

Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, prides itself on its pet-friendliness. Aloft's signature ArfSM (Animals R Fun) program provides four legged guests with Aloft branded dog beds, indoor water bowls, and pet toys (frisbee and/or rope disc). Aloft properties give pups the freedom to accompany their owners throughout the hotel's eclectic spaces, providing a relaxing experience for dogs and humans alike. Additional options for purchase include dog treats, a lint brush, shammy towel, fleece pet blanket, pet paw wipes and a bag dispenser.

About Aloft Hotels®

With over 245 hotels now open in 33 countries and territories around the world, Aloft Hotels provides a forward-thinking hotel experience that helps guests enjoy the things they love while on the road. From gaming to cocktails and pet-friendly amenities, the brand offers flexibility with modern, welcoming spaces that encourage social interaction. The grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft® includes offerings such as cold brew coffee and breakfast sandwiches, while the W xyz bar features a vibrant social scene, unique music-inspired cocktail menu and easy-to-share light bites. The brand's pet-friendly program ArfSM (Animals R Fun) welcomes guests' furry friends to the hotel with special in-room pet amenities. Aloft connects people and places through local know-how and cultural nods, that give guests the ultimate freedom to choose their own adventure. For more information, visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook , X , and Instagram . Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.