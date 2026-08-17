Alogent Wins Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces Award for Third Consecutive Year

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alogent (@Alogent-Corp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, today announced it has been recognized as a Top Workplaces 2026 winner by Axios. Based entirely on employee feedback, the award reflects Alogent's commitment to fostering a workplace where employees are empowered to innovate, collaborate, grow, and make a meaningful impact.

"Receiving this honor for a third consecutive year is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees," said Dede Wakefield, CEO of Alogent. "Our success is driven by talented individuals who are passionate about serving our clients and advancing the financial services industry. This recognition is a testament to the culture we've built together and the shared values that continue to drive our growth and success."

The Top Workplaces award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, a leader in employee engagement technology. The survey measures key aspects of the employee experience, including whether employees feel respected and supported, empowered to execute, enabled to grow, and connected to their organization's mission and values.

At Alogent, people remain at the center of the company's strategy. By cultivating an environment that encourages innovation, supports professional development, and values diverse perspectives, Alogent continues to attract and retain exceptional talent, while helping financial institutions modernize operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve their strategic goals.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, and enterprise content, information, and loan management platforms, to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at www.alogent.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Alogent