Alogent's Unify Named Finalist for Best Consumer Payments Solution at The PayTech Awards USA

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alogent ( @Alogent-Corp ), a leading provider of software solutions for the banking and financial services market, is proud to announce that Unify has been selected as a finalist for "Best Consumer Payments Solution" at The PayTech Awards USA.

The PayTech Awards USA recognize excellence in banking and financial technology, celebrating achievements that drive advancement in the US market. Earlier this year, Unify was honored as the winner of "Best Consumer Payments System for Banks & FIs" at the global PayTech Awards, highlighting its impact on an international scale.

"As the payments landscape evolves, Unify enables our clients to stay agile and secure, while delivering a superior experience for their account holders," said Ashish Bhatia, VP of Product Management at Alogent. "We're honored to be recognized for our commitment to innovation and for the impact Unify is having with banks and credit unions of all sizes."

Unify consolidates all item processing workflows into a single, cloud-native platform, that utilizes one API to support every deposit channel and back-office operation. This unified approach enables financial institutions to automate processes efficiently, enhance fraud prevention, and manage data centrally. The measurable results achieved by banks and credit unions demonstrate Unify's strength as a leading solution in today's competitive financial technology landscape.

Winners will be announced later this year. Learn more about Unify at alogent.com/payment-solutions.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, and enterprise content, information, and loan management platforms, to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at www.alogent.com .

