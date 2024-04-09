Aloha Hawaii! Sugar Factory American Brasserie is Bringing its Sweet Treats to Honolulu

Indulge in Paradise: Sugar Factory Restaurant Opening at the Ala Moana Center on April 10

HONOLULU, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar Factory American Brasserie , America's favorite eatery and celebrity hotspot, is set to sweeten the Ala Moana Center with its Grand Opening in Honolulu. The Sugar Factory, the go-to destination seen all over Instagram and TikTok, is ready to make waves and will open its doors on April 10th, 2024. Whether you're a local looking to try the famous King Kong Sundae or a curious visitor eager to taste Honolulu's exclusive Godzilla Sundae, the new location promises an experience like no other.

Located at the Ho'okipa Terrace Upper Level 4 in the Ala Moana Shopping Center, Sugar Factory will feature brunch, lunch, and dinner items from a scratch kitchen, including a host of specially-created Hawaii-influenced dishes. The brunch menu includes delights like Reese's Pieces French Toast, topped with vanilla ice cream, peanut butter cups, whipped cream, and a drizzle of peanut butter and chocolate sauce, along with the S'mores Nutella Waffle, layered with Nutella, torched marshmallow fluff, Hershey bar pieces, and a dusting of powdered sugar. Sugar Factory's Insane Iced Coffees are a perfect pairing and a photo-worthy way to add a caffeine boost to the day. These cold-brew-based, lavishly decorated drinks are topped with waffles and available in a variety of flavors.

Expanded appetizers and shareable plates include Oyster Shooter flight with three oysters dressed in Yuzu ponzu, wasabi Tobiko, orange Tobiko, and red Tobiko; Hamachi Crudo, featuring thinly sliced yellowtail fish, served with Raw potato salad and Aloha shoyu; Ricotta and Honey Jar; Sugar Factory Loaded Fries; Hot Honey & Pepperoni Flatbread; Fried Mac & Cheese Pops; Birria Tacos and the signature Rainbow Sliders.

In addition to Sugar Factory's incredible selection of 8 oz. Monster Burgers including the Waffle Breakfast Burger, Flaming HOT Cheetos® Burger, and famous 24K Gold Burger served draped in edible 24K gold leaf, with freshly-dusted golden French fries and a 24K golden milkshake; the menu will offer a selection of Smashed Burgers including the Wagyu Beef featuring two double American Wagyu beef patties with all the fixings and served on a toasted pretzel bun.

The Sugar Factory's expansive menu also features a selection of soups, salads, sandwiches, and pasta dishes including Pesto Chicken Penne Alfredo, Spicy Penne a la Vodka, Sausage and Pepper Abruzzi Penne, and Eggplant Parmesan.

Entrees include Seared Ahi Tataki served with beef sprouts, shaved onions, pea shoots, ponzu, and white rice; Herb Crusted Dijon Seared Salmon with grilled asparagus and heirloom mashed potatoes with a lemon butter cream sauce; Grilled 18 oz. Bone-in Ribeye; Premium Fish & Chips with beer battered cod, house slaw, fries, and housemade tartar sauce; Roasted Twin Maine Lobster Tails; and Chicken & Waffles, to name a few.

Dessert offerings include the signature Haupia Malasada Waffle, infused with haupia for a unique and delicious treat; Leonard's Malasadas and Lilikoi Custard Waffle, topped with lilikoi (passionfruit) custard for a tropical twist. Favorites include the Dole Whip Shake with Dole Whip and coconut ice cream mixed into a shake with a green-glazed mug. Topped with toasted coconut, lime zest, pineapple wedges, and Leonard's Haupia Malasadas; the Barbie Shake with strawberry ice cream, topped with pink glazed donuts and a fluffy cotton candy cloud, served in a strawberry Cheerios decorated mug or the Cookie Monster Milkshake with cookies and cream ice cream blended with vanilla sauce, topped with whipped cream, a blue glazed donut, a chocolate chip cookie, blue frosted cupcake with a birthday candle, and served in a chocolate covered mug with chocolate chip pieces.

The restaurant's bar and patio seating provide full-menu service complete with Sugar Factory's signature, celebrity-endorsed smoking candy goblets served either with or without alcohol, including the Tasha Baby goblet and the new Pretty in Pink goblet, created by Kendall Jenner and Natti Natasha. Other celebrity goblets include Rauw Alejandro's Honey Bee; Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Bruno Mars' Peachy Punch Sangria; Bruno Mars' Watermelon Piña Colada and Mai Tai; Nick Jonas and John Varvatos' Strawberry Cadillac Reposado Margarita; Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal's Miami Tropical Punch; Pitbull's Watermelon Patch goblet and Fuzzy Peach Penguin; Kendall Jenner's West Coast Sunset and Cali Love; Mario Lopez and Brody Jenner's Mamitas Hurricane; Snoop Dogg's Strawberry Lemonade Smash; Nick Cannon's The Big Cloud; 50 Cent's Candy Shop; Stassie Karanikolaou's Watermelon Sugar; Kevin Hart's Twisted Hart Peach Lemonade and Island Oasis; and The Nelk Boys' Full Send Strawberry.

Kevin Aoki , managing partner of Sugar Factory Honolulu, states, "I am thrilled to bring the sweet taste of Sugar Factory to the shores of our beloved island. With each visit, we aim to create unforgettable moments for our guests, blending the flavors of paradise with unparalleled hospitality. Sugar Factory is the perfect destination where locals and visitors can celebrate every occasion and indulge in local favorites and signature items countless celebrities have enjoyed. Mahalo for joining us on this exciting adventure!"

The Aoki Group has been the stewards of Aloha for years, fostering genuine connections with quality food both locally and in the continental US. With over seven concepts and 12 locations, the Aoki Group is excited to add the Sugar Factory brand to their locations and is the perfect partner for this first restaurant in the Pacific.

Sugar Factory Honolulu is an unmissable hotspot for those looking to savor life's sweeter moments. The restaurant's Instagrammable interior bursts with vibrant tropical decor, setting the stage for unforgettable moments, photo ops, and endless fun. The new island location is the perfect place for all occasions from date nights to birthday parties, the space offers plenty of seating for patrons to enjoy their dining experience, including a beautiful patio with custom candy heart decor. The combination of indoor and outdoor seating allows guests to soak up the tropical atmosphere while sipping a signature goblet. Please find images of the space HERE .

Grab your cameras because Sugar Factory is about to make its grand entrance into Honolulu, bringing the iconic brand to the heart of the city! Operating hours are Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, and Saturday to Sunday from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm. Reservations can be made here .

Sugar Factory, named "The Most Instagrammed Restaurant in the United States" by Food & Wine Magazine, offers a sweet escape with locations throughout the world. The full-service restaurant, café and retail candy store can be found in New York City and Queens, New York; Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa and Orlando, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Dallas and San Antonio, Texas; Chicago and Rosemont, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; Atlantic City and Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Dover, Delaware; Bloomington, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Biloxi, Mississippi; Glendale, Arizona; and Ledyard, Connecticut. Sugar Factory reaches internationally with a restaurant in Nassau, Bahamas.

For more information about Sugar Factory, visit www.sugarfactory.com

