Aloha to Big Rewards: Millions of Atmos™ Rewards Points Up for Grabs for Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard® Cardmembers in 2026

Hawaiian will award more than 44 million Atmos Rewards points to cardmembers through December

Hawaiʻi resident cardmembers will earn a 50% bonus on Atmos Rewards points per $1 spent on all purchases up to 5,000 bonus points during the promotional period

HONOLULU, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines today unveiled its most exciting credit card giveaway to date, designed to reward loyal cardmembers with unprecedented opportunities to earn and win Atmos Rewards points throughout 2026.

Today through Dec. 31, every transaction made with a Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® automatically counts as an entry into the year-long sweepstakes*.

Seven weekly winners will receive 100,000 Atmos Rewards points.

One monthly grand prize winner will receive an incredible one million Atmos Rewards points. The more transactions cardmembers make, the more chances they have to win.

Promotion Dates: Feb. 1 – Dec. 31, 2026

"Our most rewarding credit card promotion is our way to mahalo our most loyal guests and Hawaiian Airlines cardholders," said Alisa Onishi, managing director of Hawaiʻi marketing for Hawaiian and Alaska airlines. "We're thrilled to give our cardmembers more ways to earn Atmos Rewards points with every purchase and bring them closer to taking a Neighbor Island trip or exploring the new reaches of our global network."

To further celebrate our commitment to Hawaiʻi, cardmembers residing in Hawaiʻi will earn a 50% bonus on Atmos Rewards points per $1 spent on all purchases up to 5,000 bonus points during the promotional period. This special offer highlights Hawaiian Airlines' dedication to its island home and provides unmatched value to local cardmembers. Visit HawaiianAirlines.com/GreatPointsGiveaway for more information.

Atmos Rewards recognizes the importance of air travel for Hawai'i residents and is making Neighbor Island travel more rewarding than ever — with members earning up to five times more points on flights between the Islands. Plus, Neighbor Island award redemptions start at just 4,500 points one-way — making it easier than ever to visit family, attend events or explore the Islands.



The Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® gives cardmembers more ways to earn Atmos Rewards points, enjoy exclusive travel perks, and save on flights — making it one of the most rewarding airline cards. Popular benefits include:

Companion discounts Celebrate your account anniversary and receive an annual $100-off companion discount valid for 12 months from your anniversary date.

The discount is valid for roundtrip travel between Hawai'i and North America destinations on Hawaiian Airlines operated flights or roundtrip North America main cabin travel on Alaska Airlines operated flights.





Two free checked bags Receive two free checked bags on eligible flights for the primary cardmember when you use your card to purchase eligible tickets directly from Hawaiian Airlines or Alaska Airlines.





Status points Get closer to Atmos Rewards status with qualifying purchases on your Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®. Earn 1 status point for every $3 spent with no limit on the number of status points you can earn.





Earn Earn 3 points for every $1 spent on eligible Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines purchases. Earn 2 points for every $1 spent on eligible gas, dining, and grocery store purchases. Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. There is no limit to the total Atmos Rewards points you can earn.





Free Points sharing As a Hawaiian Airlines Mastercard primary cardmember, you can send and receive Atmos Rewards Points between a network of up to 10 friends and family. Atmos Rewards members can start sharing points by logging into their account at https://www.alaskaair.com/atmosrewards Redeem points for flights with no blackout dates on Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines. Redeem for over 1,000 destinations globally through our network of airline partners.



Additional Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® benefits can be found at Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® - Benefits.

Those interested in applying for Hawaiian Airlines Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard can do so at any Bank of Hawaii branch or online at boh.com/creditcard. Terms and conditions apply.



* No purchase required. See rules. Ends 12/31/26

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines