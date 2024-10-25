Along the Silk Road, a man from Jiangxi cycles through 18 countries to Paris for the Olympics

GANZHOU, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Zhu Zhiwen, an Olympic Cyclist from Ruijin, Jiangxi delivered a shock to the Paris Olympics. With a bicycle, he set off from the Bird's Nest in Beijing, along the Silk Road, traversed 18 countries, and cycled 15,500 kilometers in 16 months, finally arriving in Paris, France. He cheered for the Chinese athletes in his own way. Let's enjoy the story along his journey together.

