Along the Silk Road, a man from Jiangxi cycles through 18 countries to Paris for the Olympics
News provided byJiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)
Oct 25, 2024, 00:00 ET
GANZHOU, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Zhu Zhiwen, an Olympic Cyclist from Ruijin, Jiangxi delivered a shock to the Paris Olympics. With a bicycle, he set off from the Bird's Nest in Beijing, along the Silk Road, traversed 18 countries, and cycled 15,500 kilometers in 16 months, finally arriving in Paris, France. He cheered for the Chinese athletes in his own way. Let's enjoy the story along his journey together.
SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)
