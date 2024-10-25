Along the Silk Road, a man from Jiangxi cycles through 18 countries to Paris for the Olympics

News provided by

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

Oct 25, 2024, 00:00 ET

GANZHOU, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Zhu Zhiwen, an Olympic Cyclist from Ruijin, Jiangxi delivered a shock to the Paris Olympics. With a bicycle, he set off from the Bird's Nest in Beijing, along the Silk Road, traversed 18 countries, and cycled 15,500 kilometers in 16 months, finally arriving in Paris, France. He cheered for the Chinese athletes in his own way. Let's enjoy the story along his journey together.

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

Continue Reading
Along the Silk Road, a man from Jiangxi cycles through 18 countries to Paris for the Olympics
Along the Silk Road, a man from Jiangxi cycles through 18 countries to Paris for the Olympics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Interview with Jyri Eskola: How the "three fish in a pond" Nanchang Poly Grand Theatre Was Built

Interview with Jyri Eskola: How the "three fish in a pond" Nanchang Poly Grand Theatre Was Built

A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Nanchang Poly Grand Theater was inaugurated on 30 September 2024 with a concert...
Les habitants de Jiangxi en Zambie

Les habitants de Jiangxi en Zambie

Un rapport du Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC) : Le 14 octobre, la cérémonie de remise des prix du concours de rédaction "Les...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

General Sports

General Sports

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Sporting Events

Sporting Events

News Releases in Similar Topics