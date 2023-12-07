Along Wins 2024 Top EdTech Products Award from District Administration

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- District Administration has named Along—the teacher-student connection builder created by Gradient Learning and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative —as a 2024 Top EdTech Products Awards winner. As an award winner, Along is part of an elite group of innovative education solutions that will be recognized at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), taking place Jan. 23 - 26, 2024 in Orlando.

The Top EdTech Products Awards annually acknowledge education technology tools that are helping school leaders meet the evolving needs of their districts and schools. Along was judged and chosen a winner for its innovation, effectiveness, and impact in the category of Learning Environment & Student Support Technology. This latest award adds to Along's growing list of education and technology industry accolades, including a Special Mention on TIME Best Inventions 2022 , a Fast Company 'World Changing Idea' finalist, a top tool for 2023-2024 by Common Sense Education , and one of "6 Ed Tech Tools to Try in 2023" by Cult of Pedagogy .

"We're always evolving Along so it can provide the most impact to educators around the country, so we're particularly honored to receive the Top Ed Tech Products Award because it recognizes that commitment," said Samia Zaidi, Managing Director of Program for Along. "School leaders and educators continue to tell us that they need support to build strong school communities. They want all their students to succeed and know that this success hinges on fostering teacher-student connections. An award from our community inspires us even more to create opportunities through technology that give students a voice at their school and help teachers engage them in their learning."

Using Along , educators can build connections with students to find out how they're experiencing key aspects of learning—and how to use their input to inform classroom practice. Educators choose from a collection of research-informed questions, or write their own, to better understand their students and meet the needs of the classroom. Along partners with researchers, experts in the field, teachers, and students to design questions and resources that can build strong relationships, solicit meaningful student input, and boost instructional practice.

To learn more about Along or to schedule a demo of the product, please contact Jill Kipnis at [email protected] .

About Along

Along is a teacher-student connection builder provided to educators and schools at no cost by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, with academic support and resources from Gradient Learning , a nonprofit organization founded and led by educators who are driven to bring communities, schools, and families together in pursuit of meeting the needs of every student. Using simple, yet powerful, reflection questions, Along helps to solve the connection gap between teachers and their students by fostering authentic conversations. It has earned the iKeepSafe FERPA and COPPA privacy badges in recognition of its alignment with privacy, safety, and security best practice guidelines. Gradient Learning partners with communities, schools, and educators to create solutions—such as the Summit Learning program and Along—to meet the holistic needs of every student while fostering success for all.

