ALP and Grizzly Join Forces on a Collection Rooted in Independence and American Craftsmanship

Now available via ALP's platform, the collection introduces a curated range of co-branded products — including new hardside coolers and drinkware for life in motion — reinforcing both brands' commitment to function-first design and everyday performance.

Grizzly, an American-made outdoor brand born from Midwest manufacturing, has built its reputation on rugged, performance-driven gear designed for real-world use — from hunting camps to fishing boats and beyond. ALP, known for its bold positioning in the nicotine category, approaches product development with the same independent spirit, prioritizing quality and experience over convention.

Together, the two introduce a collection designed for wherever life happens — on the road, at the range, on the water, or off the grid. The collaboration reflects a shared belief in gear that performs without compromise and brands that stand for something beyond surface-level marketing.

Tucker Carlson says: ""I love the fact that the coolers are actually grizzly-tested. I'd like to have a cooler that, if I were attacked by a grizzly or a pack of grizzlies trying to get to my ALP, there's no chance they could get through the walls of the cooler to my pouches."

More than a product drop, the partnership signals a broader cultural alignment — one that values freedom, durability, and authenticity over mass appeal. No shortcuts or permission needed.

ALP x Grizzly is available to purchase now at www.alppouch.com/collections/alp-x-grizzly

ABOUT ALP

ALP is a next-generation nicotine brand redefining the category through a focus on quality, experience, and independence. Built outside traditional corporate systems, ALP creates products for consumers who value performance, intentionality, and doing things their own way.

ABOUT GRIZZLY COOLERS

Grizzly Coolers is an American-made outdoor brand known for its rugged, high-performance coolers, drinkware, and gear built to withstand the toughest conditions. Founded on the principle of durability and dependability, Grizzly products are engineered for adventurers, hunters, anglers, and outdoorsmen who demand gear that works as hard as they do. Each rotomolded cooler is MADE IN AMERICA, built for maximum strength, pressure-tested for superior insulation, proven bear-resistant earning the brand its reputation as one of the toughest in the industry.

SOURCE ALP Supply Co. LLC