ALP to End ABA Services in Texas in March 2026

MONROVIA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Learning Partners (ALP), a national leader that specializes in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities, will no longer provide ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) services in Texas starting March 21, 2026.

ALP reached this difficult decision after careful review of many factors, specifically centered on issues with how the state is administering the benefit through the Medicaid. Unfortunately, the combination of the significantly lower rate (when compared with most other states in the US) and process issues with authorizations has challenged the company's ability to provide sustainable, high-quality care to the children and families they serve across the state of Texas. As a result, ALP will end their center and home-based services in El Paso, Plano, Sugarland, South Lake and The Woodlands.

"ALP has prided itself and is deeply committed to providing excellent care in communities to all families—this has been a very hard decision because unfortunately given the state of Medicaid in Texas, there are not very many providers that are able to provide care for these patients. Our hope is that lawmakers and state level administrators will see that the current policies are not adequate to serve these families appropriately or equitably," notes Gina T. Chang, PhD, BCBA-D, ALP's CEO. "During the next few months, the ALP team will work closely with families to support them through the process of transitioning ABA services from ALP."

ALP is a national leader in ABA-based autism services since 1988. Headquartered in Monrovia, CA, they employ over 300 Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and have a total workforce of 4,000 nationwide, including Behavior Technicians providing home and center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies. Services include: ABA care, as well as speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. ALP offers treatment in 15 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

