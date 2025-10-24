New ALP ABA Therapy Center Now Open in San Bernardino, CA

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Learning Partners (ALP), a national leader that specializes in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities, is pleased to announce its recent in-state expansion with the addition of our ABA therapy center in San Bernardino opened in September 2025.

ALP offers support to children and their families living with autism and related disorders by creating tailored, comprehensive care plans with a dedicated multidisciplinary clinical team that allows children and their family units to experience the most progress possible. At the San Bernardino center, families can receive quality support, including Early Intensive Behavior Intervention (EIBI), focused on children from birth to age five, a critical time in brain development in a child's life. In addition to multidisciplinary care, the new center also offers access to ancillary services like physical therapy.

"Our San Bernardino center-based support features a comprehensive, play-based ABA program for young learners, embedding a proprietary curriculum into a fun and engaging routine that prepares each child for success in a preschool, daycare, or kindergarten setting after graduation," said Denise Buenrostro, MSW, BCBA, Executive Director at ALP. "The developmentally sequenced curriculum goals incorporate the latest evidence-based research and span a range of support areas, focusing on communication, social and play skills, and skills related to planning, following schedules, and problem solving."

The new center is already receiving positive feedback from client families. One ALP parent noted, "Before this program, my son was having such a hard time with his peers, rules and changes in routine. Now he's like this social and emotionally regulated little man who is willing to try more new things."

A LP is a national leader in ABA-based autism services since 1988. Headquartered in Monrovia, CA, they employ over 250 Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and have a total workforce of 4,000 nationwide, including Behavior Technicians providing home and center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies. Services include: ABA care, as well as speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. ALP now offers treatment in 16 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, and Virginia.

To learn more about Autism Learning Partners and its services, please visit www.AutismLearningPartners.com.

