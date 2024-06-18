Alpen Closes $18 Million Capital Raise

DOE grant and private capital raise to help scale its thin-glass, advanced window businesses

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpen High Performance Products (Alpen), the leading American manufacturer of high-performance window and door technologies, today announced a combined $18 million funding raise designed to help scale its award-winning window, door, and glass businesses. The funding is anchored by a $5.9 million grant from the Department of Energy (DOE) that was awarded as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Recovery Act (BIL/IRA). The DOE grant catalyzed an additional $12.1 million of private capital.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visiting Alpen HPP

"The world is waking up to the critical importance of windows in decarbonizing buildings. Alpen's goal is to scale the advanced window market by manufacturing affordable, ultra-efficient windows and glass right here in the United States," said Alpen CEO Andrew Zech. "The funding is a great example of the power of public-private partnership. For the last five years, Alpen partnered with the DOE's national lab system and the General Services Administration (GSA) to pioneer and test the use of ultra-thin-glass as a lightweight insulator in windows. Having proven the technology, the DOE grant and matching private capital will accelerate deployment in the market."

In addition, Alpen's ability to scale its thin-glass window technologies will also help the company create hundreds of new jobs in American communities impacted by coal plant and coal mine closures. According to the White House, the BIL/IRA was established to address the "existential threat of the climate crisis and set forth a new era of American innovation and ingenuity to lower consumer costs and drive the global clean energy economy forward."

"We believe Alpen can serve as a success story for that mission," said Zech. "Our thin glass units help the entire industry by providing manufacturers with high performance, energy efficient thin glass without requiring any changes to their existing designs. We want to keep America at the vanguard of advanced building science, and we want to make advanced windows affordable for all."

For more information about Alpen, please click here.

About Alpen High Performance Products

For over forty years, Alpen has pursued a quest to transform the built environment in the United States by designing windows, doors and architectural glass that continue to raise the bar on performance. We specialize in leveraging advanced materials and innovative design to ensure exceptional performance for both commercial and residential applications. Our products rank among the most efficient and durable solutions in North America and beyond. Please visit Alpen's website to learn more.

Media Contact:

REID WEGLEY

2069634167

[email protected]

SOURCE Alpen High Performance Products