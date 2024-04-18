Alpen High Performance Products Announces Avi Bar as New Chief Revenue Officer

Bar brings decades of sales leadership to growing window and glass innovator



LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpen High Performance Products (Alpen), the leading American manufacturer of high performance window technologies for commercial and residential markets, today announced a new Chief Revenue Officer, Avi Bar, formerly the Vice President of Sales for three brands within Apogee Enterprises: Tubelite, Alumicor and Linetec. Bar managed the overall sales strategy for all three brands, serving the glazing industry with Tubelite and Alumicor in the curtainwall, storefront and entrances arena, and with Linetec as the premier finishing service of aluminum painting and anodizing.

"Avi is an exciting addition to our leadership team," said Alpen CEO Andrew Zech. "He brings a deep expertise in scaling high growth companies, and he is a natural leader and systems-builder. Alpen will immediately benefit from his expertise, and we could not be more excited to have him on board."

Bar has spent over two decades leading commercial sales teams. Prior to his work at Apogee Enterprises, Bar served as the national sales manager for ASI Group, a manufacturer of commercial washroom accessories, toilet partitions, lockers and visual display products. Prior to ASI Group, Bar led teams and developed go-to-market strategies for View Dynamic Glass, Advanced Glazings Ltd. and altPOWER, Inc.

"Joining Alpen was an easy decision for me," said Bar. "As a leader in the passive house movement, they're pioneering the crucial path towards decarbonizing buildings. Alpen stands out as practical innovators, successfully commercializing products for the built environment. What drew me in was their highly knowledgeable team, passionately dedicated to innovation and high-quality execution. With Alpen, I'm not just part of a company; I'm part of a movement shaping the future of sustainable construction."

Bar was born in Israel, has lived in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Cyprus, and currently resides in New York. He is multilingual and earned a Bachelor of Science with honors in economics (with a focus on sustainability) from Royal Holloway, at the University of London.

About Alpen

For over forty years, Alpen High Performance Products (Alpen) has pursued a quest to transform the built environment by designing North America's most energy efficient windows, doors and architectural glass. We specialize in leveraging advanced materials and innovative design to ensure exceptional performance for both commercial and residential applications. Our products rank among the highest performing and most durable solutions in North America and beyond. Please visit Alpen's website to learn more.

