Alpen Tops Energy Star's List of Most Efficient Windows to Kick Off 2024

High performance window manufacturer based in the US maintains top efficiency ratings

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpen High Performance Products (Alpen), the leading American manufacturer of high performance window technologies for commercial and residential markets, today announced its continued, year-over-year hold on the top spots in Energy Star's efficiency ratings for high performance windows, with another win in 2024. The Alpen window models inhabiting the top two spots include its Fixed High and Low Profile Picture Windows. Alpen's operable fiberglass Zenith series also achieved Energy Star's 'most efficient' rating, and ranked near the top of the list.

"With the recent shift to Energy Star 7.0, builders and homeowners are looking for window solutions that match the new, more stringent criteria," said Alpen CEO Andrew Zech. "Alpen is proud to again be listed in 2024 as manufacturing America's most efficient windows. We're pleased to offer a wide variety of Energy Star rated windows and doors, plus advanced insulated glass units that can help other window manufacturers meet Energy Star standards with their own products."

The Energy Star program was started in 1992 by the EPA to drive improved energy efficiency in homes and in businesses. According to the EPA, Energy Star has driven over 5 trillion kilowatt hours of electricity savings and reduced carbon emissions by 4 billion metric tons. High performance windows, such as those manufactured by Alpen that feature an Energy Star rating of "most efficient" automatically qualify for a $600 tax credit. For more information about Energy Star and its programs, please click here .

About Alpen

For over forty years, Alpen has pursued a quest to radically transform the built environment in the United States by designing windows, doors and architectural glass that continue to raise the bar on performance. We specialize in leveraging advanced materials and innovative design to ensure exceptional performance for both commercial and residential applications. Our products rank among the most efficient and durable solutions in North America and beyond. Please visit Alpen's website to learn more.

