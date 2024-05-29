ALPHA AESTHETICS PARTNERS WELCOMES DONTAGE INTO ITS GROWING NETWORK

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a Thurston Group portfolio company, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dontage, a leading medical aesthetics practice in Fairfax, Virginia, to its expanding portfolio. This partnership marks a significant step in Alpha's mission to unite top-tier aesthetic practices under a supportive and resource-rich network.

Founded and led by expert injector and national trainer Waseem Garbia, PA-C, Dontage has become a distinguished name in the medical aesthetics community. With over 20 years of experience, Waseem is celebrated for his expertise in aesthetic injectables and his dedication to training new practitioners. His contributions to the field include founding Aesthetic Intel, a training company for cosmetic injectors, and serving on advisory boards for leading aesthetic companies like Allergan and Revance. Garbia's commitment to innovation and education has made Dontage a hub for advanced non-surgical treatments and personalized patient care.

Alpha Aesthetics Partners is dedicated to empowering medical spas with exceptional resources, industry expertise, and strategic growth support. Through the partnership with Dontage, Alpha aims to reinforce its vision of integrating distinguished local practices into a robust national network. This collaboration ensures that each practice maintains its unique clinical approach while benefiting from the extensive resources provided by Alpha Aesthetics Partners. Waseem Garbia expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Joining Alpha is a significant milestone for Dontage. This partnership allows us to elevate our patient care by leveraging extensive resources and collaborating with other esteemed practices."

John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, remarked, "Bringing Dontage into our network is a strategic advancement in our pursuit of excellence in medical aesthetics. Waseem Garbia's leadership and the exceptional reputation of Dontage perfectly align with our mission. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership presents for the future."

Marriott & Co., a boutique investment banking firm based in Richmond, VA, provided advisory services to Dontage for this transaction. Their support helped facilitate a smooth and successful partnership.

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners: Alpha Aesthetics Partners is a rapidly expanding force in the medical aesthetics industry, celebrated for its unmatched support and cutting-edge clinical training programs. The company collaborates with top practices nationwide, enhancing their operations while preserving their unique identities. With a steadfast commitment to quality and growth, Alpha Aesthetics Partners has firmly established itself as a leader in the field.

About Dontage: Led by Waseem Garbia, PA-C, Dontage excels in providing non-surgical aesthetic treatments, achieving outstanding results under Garbia's leadership. His dedication to both innovation and patient care underscores the practice's standing as a leader in the field.

