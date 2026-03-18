SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a leader in the medical aesthetics specialty and a portfolio company of Thurston Group, is proud to announce its partnership with LexRx and Inject with Lex, an aesthetics practice platform founded in 2015 and led by Alexa Nicholls Costa, NP. Known for its clinical excellence and provider-led model, LexRx represents a strong addition to Alpha's growing network of aesthetic practices.

Alpha Aesthetics Partners Announces Partnership with LexRx and Inject with Lex Speed Speed

Founded in 2015, LexRx began as a single injectables-focused clinic and has since evolved into a multi-location platform with four practices across Massachusetts. The practice has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, evidence-based aesthetic treatments with a focus on safety, precision, and natural-looking results.

LexRx is led by an experienced team of licensed medical professionals and expert injectors who prioritize patient education, safety, and long-term outcomes. Through thoughtful consultation and personalized treatment plans, the practice empowers patients to make informed decisions while achieving refined, natural-looking results.

In addition to its clinical operations, LexRx has developed a provider education offering through Inject with Lex, which provides hands-on training and mentorship for clinicians entering the field of aesthetic medicine. The program supports providers at various stages of their careers and reflects LexRx's broader commitment to advancing clinical standards across the specialty.

John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

"Alexa Nicholls Costa and her team have built an exceptional business with LexRx. The quality of care they deliver, the strength of their clinical team, and their commitment to developing providers all stand out. We're excited to partner with them, support their continued growth, and continue driving the medical aesthetics specialty forward."

Costa echoed the excitement about the partnership and the opportunity ahead:

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Alpha Aesthetics Partners. This partnership allows us to continue building on what makes LexRx special—delivering exceptional patient care and supporting providers—while expanding our reach and impact in a meaningful way."

Through its partnership with Alpha Aesthetics Partners, LexRx will gain access to expanded clinical training, operational infrastructure, and strategic support, while maintaining autonomy over its brand, patient experience, and medical decision-making.

About LexRx

LexRx is an aesthetics practice platform founded in 2015 and led by Alexa Nicholls Costa, NP. What began as a single injectables clinic has grown into a multi-location aesthetic practice with four practices across Massachusetts, delivering evidence-based treatments with a focus on safety, precision, and natural-looking results. The organization also operates Inject with Lex, a provider training program offering hands-on education and mentorship for clinicians entering aesthetic medicine.

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners

Founded in 2023, Alpha Aesthetics Partners aims to advance the medical aesthetics specialty through best-in-class partner support and clinical training. With a vision to build the best operating and biggest network of medical aesthetics practices in the nation, Alpha Aesthetics Partners focuses on making medical spa ownership simpler and more collaborative, allowing partners to concentrate on providing world-class patient care. The company is a portfolio company of Thurston Group, with a rapidly growing presence across 36 locations in 12 states.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Founded by its Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III in 1986, Thurston Group has returned over $4 billion of invested capital in its 39-year history. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, US Orthopedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others.

Media Contact:

Alpha Aesthetics Partners

partnerwithalpha.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Alpha Aesthetics Partners