ALPHA AESTHETICS PARTNERS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH REFINED AESTHETICS

News provided by

Alpha Aesthetics Partners

25 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a Thurston Group portfolio company, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Refined Aesthetics, a highly respected medical aesthetics practice located in Leesburg, Virginia. The new partnership with Refined Aesthetics, led by Sarah Safa, strengthens Alpha's commitment to promoting autonomous partnership and empowering aesthetic practices to reap the benefits of a nationwide aesthetic platform while preserving their clinical identity.

John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are delighted that Sarah and the Refined team have joined Alpha. Sarah's professional experience and industry insight, combined with our strategic expertise, will provide a strong partnership for success in the ever-evolving medical aesthetics space. Together, we will continue to challenge the industry status quo and provide our partners with the tools to excel."

Sarah Safa, national trainer for Allergan, Revance, and Galderma, and the driving force behind Refined Aesthetics shared her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Joining forces with Alpha Aesthetics Partners is a significant step forward for Refined Aesthetics. Our combined team will not only enhance the level of service and innovation we offer but will also create new pathways for growth and success in the medical aesthetics industry."

Marriott & Co., a boutique investment banking firm based in Richmond, VA, served as exclusive advisor to Refined Aesthetics in the transaction.

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners:

Alpha Aesthetics Partners is a premier Medical Aesthetics platform, offering partners the best in clinical training, administration support, strategic insights, team culture, leadership development, marketing, industry connections, and partner experience. Alpha's a la carte approach gives practices the same scale advantages of a nationwide aesthetic chain without sacrificing the freedom of solo ownership. Alpha Aesthetics Partners is backed by Thurston Group, a private equity firm specializing in growing healthcare companies.

About Refined Aesthetics:

Refined Aesthetics, led by Sarah Safa, PA-C, is a renowned medical aesthetics practice based in Leesburg, Virginia. Sarah, a national trainer for Allergan, Revance, and Galderma, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the partnership, furthering Alpha Aesthetics' mission to revolutionize the medical aesthetics industry.

Media Contact:
John Wheeler
[email protected]

SOURCE Alpha Aesthetics Partners

