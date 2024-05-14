ALPHA AESTHETICS PARTNERS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH RN ESTHETICS, LED BY MICHELLE DORAN

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a Thurston Group portfolio company, proudly announces its partnership with RN Esthetics, an award-winning medical aesthetic practice with three state-of-the-art locations on the North Shore of Massachusetts.

Founded in 2012, RN Esthetics has emerged as a key player in medical aesthetics. Under the leadership of Clinical Director Michelle Doran, the practice is celebrated for its innovative non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Michelle Doran, a noted leader in the aesthetics community, serves as a National Trainer for Allergan Medical Aesthetics and a clinical faculty trainer for The Academy for Injection Anatomy. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to superior clinical outcomes and patient-first services.

Alpha Aesthetics Partners supports medical spas with top-tier resources, expertise, and growth strategies. By partnering with RN Esthetics, Alpha Aesthetics Partners enhances its commitment to merging high-caliber local practices with the advantages of a nationwide network while preserving clinical independence locally. Michelle Doran expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership with Alpha Aesthetics Partners opens significant opportunities for RN Esthetics to enhance our patient care by tapping into extensive resources and collaborating with other leading practices."

John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, added, "Integrating RN Esthetics into our network marks a strategic enhancement of our commitment to medical aesthetics excellence. Michelle Doran's leadership and the team's proven track record align perfectly with our goals, and we are excited about our future together."

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners:

Alpha Aesthetics Partners is a fast-growing leader in the medical aesthetics sector, known for unparalleled support and advanced clinical training. The company partners strategically with leading practices nationwide to enhance operations and maintain unique practice identities. Its commitment to quality and growth has made it a significant player in the industry.

About RN Esthetics:

Led by Michelle Doran, RN Esthetics excels in non-surgical aesthetic treatments, achieving outstanding results under Michelle's leadership. Her dual role as an educator and innovator underscores her deep commitment to the field, enhancing the practice's standing as an industry leader.

