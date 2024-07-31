Alpha Aesthetics Partners Announces Significant Growth and New State Expansions

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a Thurston Group portfolio company, today announced it achieved significant growth in the first half of the year and continues its trajectory for notable expansion. With strong additions to executive leadership and the completion of new facilities, the company is advancing its mission to provide world-class medical aesthetics care. Alpha Aesthetics Partners is further bolstered by a growing interest among consumers in maintaining and enhancing their natural beauty. Key highlights from the first half of the year include:

Closed 3 partnerships, adding 8 new locations: Anne Therese Aesthetic Medicine, RN Esthetics, and Dontage

Entered 3 new states: Ohio , Florida , and Massachusetts

, , and Added 60 employees between Alpha and partner practices

Opened expansion space for Refined Aesthetics

Completed construction on De Novo site in San Diego, CA , with Holden Timeless Beauty

, with Holden Timeless Beauty Had over 50,000 patient visits in the first half of 2024

Attained a patient Net Promoter Score (NPS) across all clinics of 4.9/5.0.

Alpha Aesthetics Partners also expanded its executive team with the addition of:

Gary Price , COO: Gary brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare operations and has a proven track record of driving organizational growth and efficiency. He previously held executive roles at Loves Travel Stops, Corner Bakers, and Pilot Flying J.

, COO: Gary brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare operations and has a proven track record of driving organizational growth and efficiency. He previously held executive roles at Loves Travel Stops, Corner Bakers, and Pilot Flying J. Henry Neely , CFO: Henry has extensive experience in financial management within the healthcare sector and is committed to ensuring the financial health and growth of Alpha Aesthetics Partners. He most recently served as CFO at Specialty1 Partners.

, CFO: Henry has extensive experience in financial management within the healthcare sector and is committed to ensuring the financial health and growth of Alpha Aesthetics Partners. He most recently served as CFO at Specialty1 Partners. Arcot Prakash , CIO: Arcot is an expert in healthcare information technology with significant experience in building out technology stacks for M&A platforms and extensive IT security experience. He previously served as CIO & CISO at D4C Dental Brands and held senior IT roles at Option Care Health and BioScrip, Inc.

John Wheeler, CEO, underscored, "In navigating the dynamic landscape of medical aesthetics, Alpha Aesthetics Partners thrives on adaptability. Our success lies in our expansive M&A pipeline, great integrations, world-class operations team, and obsession with our partner experience. Our ability to embrace change, identify emerging opportunities, and continually refine our strategies ensures enduring growth and success for our partners and shareholders."

Gary Price, COO, emphasized the company's strategic approach, "As we reflect on the achievements of the first half of 2024, we recognize the importance of our focus on people, infrastructure, and growth. Alpha Aesthetics Partners is committed to driving excellence in all facets of each business to create long-lasting companies."

Alpha Aesthetics Partners has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the medical aesthetics sector, focusing on building industry-leading companies. The company's portfolio includes med spas specializing in neurotoxin, dermal filler, lasers, facial plastic surgery, and GLP-1 weight loss treatments.

As Alpha Aesthetics Partners looks ahead to the remainder of 2024, the firm remains dedicated to its mission of forging meaningful partnerships and driving better outcomes. The company will continue to execute its proven buy-and-build strategy.

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners:

Founded in 2023, Alpha Aesthetics Partners aims to advance the medical aesthetics industry through best-in-class partner support and clinical training. With a vision to build the best operating and biggest network of medical aesthetics partners in the world, Alpha Aesthetics Partners focuses on making medical spa ownership simpler and more collaborative, allowing partners to concentrate on providing world-class patient care. The company is a portfolio company of Thurston Group, with a rapidly growing presence across 20 locations in 7 states.

About Thurston Group:

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Founded by its Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III in 1986, Thurston Group has returned over $4 billion of invested capital in its 38-year history. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, US Orthopedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others.

For more information, please contact: John Wheeler, CEO

916-549-2233

[email protected]

SOURCE Alpha Aesthetics Partners