ALPHA AESTHETICS PARTNERS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CAROLINA AGE MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE (CAMI), LED BY DR. STEPHEN GIORDANO

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a leader in the medical aesthetics industry and a member of the Thurston Group portfolio, is pleased to announce its partnership with Carolina Age Management Institute (CAMI), a renowned aesthetic medicine practice with locations in Greensboro and Huntersville, North Carolina.

Dr. Stephen Giordano leads CAMI, specializing in a range of minimally invasive and invasive aesthetic procedures. Dr. Giordano's commitment to the latest advancements has earned multiple awards, such as "Best of the City" and "Best Non-Surgical Facelift 2017" at The Aesthetic Show in Las Vegas.

John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Dr. Giordano and CAMI enriches our network significantly. His commitment to clinical excellence and comprehensive patient care perfectly aligns with our mission. We are excited about the innovative and enhanced care this partnership will bring to our patients."

Dr. Stephen Giordano commented on the partnership, "Joining forces with Alpha Aesthetics Partners marks a significant advancement for CAMI. This collaboration broadens our reach and deepens our capabilities, allowing us to deliver cutting-edge treatments to a larger patient base. I am enthusiastic about the future and the successes our combined efforts will achieve."

About Carolina Age Management Institute (CAMI): Carolina Age Management Institute, led by Dr. Stephen Giordano, offers a comprehensive range of services from injectables to energy-based devices and operates out of Greensboro and Huntersville, NC. The institute is dedicated to providing innovative treatments and exceptional patient care, guided by Dr. Giordano's expertise and commitment to excellence.

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners: Founded in 2023, Alpha Aesthetics Partners aims to advance the medical aesthetics industry through best-in-class partner support and clinical training. With a vision to build the best operating and biggest network of medical aesthetics partners in the world, Alpha Aesthetics Partners focuses on making medical spa ownership simpler and more collaborative, allowing partners to concentrate on providing world-class patient care. The company is a portfolio company of Thurston Group, with a rapidly growing presence across 22 locations in 8 states.

About Thurston Group: Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Founded by its Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III in 1986, Thurston Group has returned over $4 billion of invested capital in its 38-year history. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, US Orthopedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others.

