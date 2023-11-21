ALPHA AESTHETICS PARTNERS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH THE LASER CENTER OF MARIN

News provided by

Alpha Aesthetics Partners

21 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a Thurston Group portfolio company, has announced a strategic partnership with The Laser Center of Marin ("TLC"). This latest move marks a significant step in Alpha Aesthetics Partners' expansion in the medical aesthetics market.

Alpha Aesthetics Partners offers unparalleled support in clinical training, administration, strategic insights, and comprehensive branding. With a commitment to fostering a collaborative culture and providing leadership development, marketing support, and extensive industry connections, Alpha Aesthetics Partners provides its partners with the benefits of a nationwide aesthetic chain while also maintaining the unique identity and autonomy of each practice.

The Laser Center of Marin, led by President Kevin Jones and COO Denise Jones, has over twenty years of experience in delivering top-tier cosmetic and laser treatments in Northern California. The center, under the medical directorship of Dr. Bradley Greene, is known for its innovative approaches and commitment to patient care. This partnership is expected to leverage the strengths of both organizations, enhancing the quality of aesthetic services and patient experience.

Kevin Jones, President of The Laser Center of Marin, commented on the partnership, "Joining forces with Alpha Aesthetics Partners is a pivotal development for us. It will allow us to expand our capabilities and reach, providing our clients with unparalleled aesthetic care."

Denise Jones, COO, added, "This strategic alliance with Alpha Aesthetics Partners represents an exciting new chapter in our growth, enabling us to tap into a broader range of resources and expertise."

John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, noted, "The partnership with The Laser Center of Marin aligns perfectly with our mission. We are excited to welcome their team, led by Kevin and Denise Jones and supported by the expertise of Medical Director Dr. Greene, into our expanding network."

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners:
Alpha Aesthetics Partners is the industry's leading medical aesthetics platform, providing partners with best-in-class clinical training, leadership, marketing, industry connections, and partner experience. The company's expansive network enables practices to enjoy the advantages of a nationwide aesthetic chain while preserving the unique qualities of individual ownership.

About Thurston Group:
Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with providers and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, U.S. Endo Partners, U.S. Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, U.S. Orthopedic Partners, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, and Modis Dental Partners. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

Media Contact:
John Wheeler
CEO
Alpha Aesthetics Partners
partnerwithalpha.com
[email protected]
916 549 2233

SOURCE Alpha Aesthetics Partners

