ALPHA AESTHETICS PARTNERS EXPANDS NATIONAL PRESENCE THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH BARBARINO SURGICAL ARTS

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Aesthetics Partners, the industry's leading medical aesthetics platform, is excited to announce its partnership with Barbarino Surgical Arts, a prominent medical aesthetics practice with locations in Austin, Texas and Redondo Beach, California. This strategic collaboration reinforces Alpha Aesthetics Partners' growth in the rapidly evolving medical aesthetics industry.

Alpha Aesthetics Partners, backed by the Thurston Group, is setting new industry standards in medical aesthetics consolidation. The company provides medical spas with unparalleled support, resources, and expertise to accelerate growth. The newly forged partnership with Barbarino Surgical Arts, led by esteemed physician Dr. Sheila Barbarino, further underscores Alpha Aesthetics Partners' mission to offer autonomous partnerships that fuse the benefits of a nationwide aesthetic chain with the independence of solo ownership.

John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, articulated his enthusiasm for the new alliance, stating, "Dr. Sheila Barbarino is not merely a name in the aesthetics field; she's a celebrated force, widely known and highly regarded. Her contributions from speaking on international podiums to chairing important industry meetings have shaped the discourse in medical aesthetics. We are overjoyed to welcome such an influential and respected figure into the Alpha family.

Dr. Sheila Barbarino, Founder of Barbarino Surgical Arts, shares the excitement, remarking, "Our partnership with Alpha Aesthetics Partners marks a significant milestone for Barbarino Surgical Arts. Their comprehensive support and innovative approach will allow us to enhance our service offerings, expand our reach, and cultivate a successful future in the medical aesthetics industry."

This partnership signifies a major industry advancement, largely facilitated by Alpha Aesthetics Partners' innovative approach. By incorporating Barbarino Surgical Arts' unique skill set into its robust and industry-leading platform, Alpha Aesthetics Partners expands its national footprint and advances its mission to revolutionize the medical aesthetics landscape. This strategic move amplifies opportunities for innovation, growth, and industry leadership, highlighting Alpha Aesthetics' unwavering commitment to shaping the future of the medical aesthetics industry.

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners:
Alpha Aesthetics Partners is the industry's premier medical aesthetics platform, providing partners with world-class clinical training, administrative support, strategic insights, branding, team culture, leadership development, marketing, industry connections, and an unmatched partner experience. Alpha Aesthetics Partners enables practices to leverage the advantages of a nationwide aesthetic chain while preserving the autonomy of solo ownership. The company is backed by Thurston Group, a private equity firm specializing in healthcare consolidation.

About Barbarino Surgical Arts:
Barbarino Surgical Arts, led by Dr. Sheila Barbarino, is a distinguished medical aesthetics practice with locations in Austin, Texas, and Redondo Beach, California. Dr. Barbarino's comprehensive medical expertise and the practice's commitment to excellence contribute significantly to Alpha Aesthetics Partners' mission to redefine the medical aesthetics industry.

Media Contact:
John Wheeler
CEO
Alpha Aesthetics Partners
partnerwithalpha.com
[email protected]
916 549 2233

SOURCE Alpha Aesthetics Partners

