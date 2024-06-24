Alpha Aesthetics Partners Launches First 'Powered by Alpha' Location in Partnership with Holden Timeless Beauty

New Downtown San Diego Location Opens Through Strategic Partnership with Leading Medical Aesthetics Platform

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Aesthetics Partners, the premier medical aesthetics platform offering training, marketing, industry connections and a partner experience, today announced the grand opening of the company's first premiere partner location Powered by Alpha with Holden Timeless Beauty ("HTB"). Alpha provides the resources and project management to help its partners realize their vision of expansion - through new brick-and-mortar locations. Representing the fifth location for HTB, a leading medical aesthetics practice in Southern California, this marks Alpha Aesthetics Partners' first 'land and expand' growth partnership.

Alpha- HTB San Diego Location

"We're focused on uplifting local brands and entrepreneurs and supporting their expansion goals," said John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha Aesthetics Partners. "One of the biggest challenges small business owners face is scaling. We look for partners who consider themselves growth-minded renegades. We view the opening of a new location as the starting line for our partnerships, not graduation day."

Holden Timeless Beauty, led by Dr. Amanda Holden, MD, and Katie Martin, MSPAS, PA-C, has established itself as a leader in Medical Aesthetics. Dr. Holden serves as medical director and is a double board-certified physician in Emergency Medicine and Medical Aesthetics. With existing locations in San Marcos, La Mesa, Fallbrook, and Oceanside, the newest location will be conveniently situated in Mission Valley at 7995 Civita Blvd, Suite 9. The state-of-the-art locations' doors will open on June 25th, 2024, with a planned grand opening celebration on August 22nd, 2024. The Civita Blvd 2000 square foot location will feature 5 rooms, 6 providers, and 4 support staff to ensure a fluid customer experience (retail includes a flawless facial menu with medical grade skin care to address anti-aging, prevention, and acne programs).

"We're thankful to have a partner like Alpha Aesthetics Partners to help us grow while also maintaining the integrity of our brand," said Dr. Amanda Holden, MD. "We are passionate about helping people feel confident in their skin through procedures that enhance appearance without looking overdone. The De Novo program is helping us strategically expand our footprint to offer our services to a wider audience."

Alpha Aesthetics Partners supports medical spas with top-tier resources, expertise, and growth strategies. By partnering with HTB, Alpha Aesthetics Partners enhances its commitment to merging high-caliber local practices with the advantages of a nationwide network while preserving clinical independence locally.

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners

Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a Thurston Group portfolio company, is a fast-growing leader in the medical aesthetics sector, known for unparalleled support and advanced clinical training. The company partners strategically with leading practices nationwide to enhance operations and maintain unique practice identities. Its commitment to quality and growth has made it a significant player in the industry.

About Holden Timeless Beauty

Holden Timeless Beauty, led by CEO Dr. Amanda Holden, is a multi-location medical aesthetics practice based in Southern California. Focused on education, excellence, and inspiring confidence, Holden Timeless Beauty is a thought leader in the field of medical aesthetics, empowering individuals to age gracefully and hold time back while providing exceptional care to their patients.

Media Contact:

Emily Mahoney

Segal Communications [email protected]

415-962-7956

SOURCE Alpha Aesthetics Partners