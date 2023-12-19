ALPHA AESTHETICS PARTNERS WELCOMES THE WILLIAMS CENTER AND DR. EDWIN WILLIAMS

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a Thurston Group portfolio company, is excited to announce its partnership with The Williams Center, a premier destination for facial plastic surgery, medical spa services, and hair restoration, headquartered in Albany, New York, with a second location in Saratoga, NY.

Founded in 1993 by Dr. Edwin Williams III, MD, FACS, The Williams Center has established itself as a leader in surgery and aesthetic medicine. Dr. Williams, a past president of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), oversees a distinguished facial plastic surgery fellowship program, mentoring two fellows each year. This partnership with Alpha Aesthetics Partners underscores a shared commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered care.

Alpha Aesthetics Partners provides medical spas with unparalleled support, resources, and expertise to accelerate growth. The newly forged partnership with The Williams Center furthers Alpha Aesthetics Partners' mission to offer comprehensive partnerships that fuse the benefits of a nationwide aesthetic chain with clinical autonomy at the practice level.

Dr. Edwin Williams shared his vision for the partnership, stating, "In partnering with Alpha Aesthetics Partners, we are poised to revolutionize the Aesthetic Medicine industry. This collaboration not only elevates our patient experience but also allows me to leverage my three decades of expertise. Together, we will differentiate ourselves as leaders in our field while adhering to the absolute highest standards."

John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, added, "The collaboration with Dr. Ed Williams and the team at The Williams Center is a significant milestone for our organization. We hold immense respect and admiration for Dr. Williams' extensive and distinguished tenure in the aesthetics field. Welcoming him as a partner represents a substantial achievement for our company."

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners:
Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a fast-growing company in the medical aesthetics sector, is renowned for its exceptional support and advanced clinical training. Led by industry experts, the company strategically partners with leading practices across the nation. It focuses on enhancing its operations and services, ensuring each practice retains its unique identity. Alpha Aesthetics Partners' commitment to quality and progressive growth has established itself as a significant player in the medical aesthetics industry.

About The Williams Center:
The Williams Center, founded by Dr. Edwin Williams III, MD, FACS, stands as a testament to excellence in the realm of cosmetic surgery. Known for its outstanding clinical outcomes, the center has solidified its reputation as a leader in facial plastic surgery, medical spa services, and hair restoration. Dr. Williams, renowned for his lectures at national industry events, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the practice. His past role as President of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) further highlights his expertise and commitment to the field. Additionally, the center is distinguished by its comprehensive fellowship program, which annually trains two fellows under the guidance of Dr. Williams. The facility itself is a large, state-of-the-art complex designed to offer the best in patient care and advanced medical procedures.

