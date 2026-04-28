Alpha Generation Announces 10-Year Power Supply Agreement with SMECO backed by Keys Energy Center

Long-term agreement provides price stability and local generation resource for SMECO members while securing stable cash flows for AlphaGen

HOUSTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Generation (AlphaGen) today announced it has entered into a 10-year agreement with the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) to supply electricity and capacity from its Keys Energy Center located in Brandywine, Maryland, which is within SMECO's Maryland electric distribution service territory. The agreement provides for 500 megawatts (MW) of capacity and 400 MWs of energy, supporting SMECO's mission to deliver reliable and cost-sensitive energy to its members.

The long-term arrangement strengthens SMECO's ability to manage power costs while ensuring dependable supply, and further advances AlphaGen's strategy of securing stable, contracted revenues from high-quality counterparties.

"This agreement represents a strong alignment between AlphaGen and SMECO, pairing reliable, efficient generation with the needs of a growing customer base," said Mary Anne Brelinsky, President and Chief Commercial Officer of AlphaGen. "The long-term arrangement with SMECO is precisely the kind of transaction that AlphaGen's assets and core capabilities were built to serve."

The Keys Energy Center, a highly efficient natural gas-fired base load generation facility, plays a critical role in maintaining grid reliability in the PJM region. This agreement underscores the ongoing importance of dispatchable generation in supporting both affordability and system resilience.

"Securing long-term, reliable, and cost-effective energy supply is central to our commitment to our members," said Sonja Cox, President and Chief Executive Officer of SMECO. "This agreement with AlphaGen provides price stability and reliability, helping us manage overall cost of electric service while continuing to serve the evolving energy needs of Southern Maryland."

The transaction reflects continued demand for long-term bilateral agreements as investor-owned utilities, municipalities, and cooperatives seek to manage cost of electric service and reliability in an increasingly dynamic power market. Alliance for Cooperative Energy Services Power Marketing LLC (ACES), an electric cooperative-owned energy management company, represented its member SMECO in the transaction.

About AlphaGen

Alpha Generation owns and operates power generation assets across PJM, the New York Independent System Operator, ISO New England and the California Independent System Operator, with a combined portfolio of approximately 15,000 MW. The company is a strategic partnership formed and owned by an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC. For more information, visit www.alphagen.com.

About SMECO

The Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) is a customer-owned electric cooperative that provides reliable and affordable electricity to more than 181,000 members in Southern Maryland. SMECO is committed to delivering safe, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions to its members. For more information, visit www.smeco.coop.

About ACES

ACES is owned by 23 generation and transmission cooperatives and one independent distribution cooperative. Its Members and Customers operate across all major U.S. electricity markets with a collective portfolio of more than 55,000 MW of load and resources. Because ACES does not buy or sell energy on its own behalf, it represents Member interests without conflict. For more information, visit www.acespower.com.

Media Contact: Jack Lynch, [email protected], 908-487-1756

SOURCE Alpha Generation, LLC