AlphaGen and ArcLight Expand Strategic Power Portfolio with Acquisition of Brandywine Power

STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Generation, LLC ("AlphaGen"), together with ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (with its affiliates, "ArcLight"), today announced that it has completed the acquisition from Onward Energy Holdings, LLC of Brandywine Power ("Brandywine"), an approximately 250 MW combined-cycle generating facility located in Prince George's County, Maryland, within PJM Interconnection's PEPCO Zone.

The acquisition further strengthens AlphaGen's position as the largest private independent power producer in the United States, expanding its scale in strategically important power markets and enhancing its ability to deliver reliable, dispatchable capacity to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities and large-load customers across the Mid-Atlantic.

Brandywine provides essential capacity, energy, and ancillary services that help support reliability across the Mid-Atlantic, including the Washington, D.C. metro area and is well positioned to benefit from AI and electrification-related power demand growth.

The facility is located near AlphaGen's Keys Energy Center, which recently signed a 10-year electricity and capacity supply agreement with Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, creating opportunities for operational coordination, commercial flexibility, and long-term offtake solutions across a broader regional footprint.

"Brandywine is a strategic asset that benefits from AlphaGen's scale and operational capabilities, and ArcLight's long-term infrastructure investment approach," said Curt Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of AlphaGen. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to offer durable, contract-backed solutions in markets where reliability matters most. Our portfolio scale allows us to reliably dispatch power, manage operational risk, and work constructively with regulators and customers to support long‑term capacity and energy needs."

Taken together with the nearly 3 GW of uprate and expansion projects in PJM across existing AlphaGen sites, the transaction provides additional capacity to support long-term offtake agreements across a portfolio of complementary, high-quality generation assets that benefit from shared expertise and operational synergies.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About AlphaGen



AlphaGen is a strategic partnership formed and majority owned by an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC to own and operate critical power infrastructure to provide reliable, secure, safe, and sustainable sources of power and meet the growing infrastructure needs created by the increased demand for reliable power, including electrification and data center growth. AlphaGen is led, through Alpha Generation Services, LLC, by a deeply experienced senior management team with a proven track record of strategic, operational, and commercial expertise to help create value and manage risk. For more information, please visit www.alphagen.com.

About ArcLight

ArcLight is a leading infrastructure investor which has been investing in critical electrification infrastructure since its founding in 2001. ArcLight has owned, controlled or operated ~70 GW of assets and 48,000 miles of electric and gas transmission and storage infrastructure representing more than $80 billion of enterprise value. ArcLight has a long and proven history of value-added investing across its core investment sectors including power, hydro, solar, wind, battery storage, electric transmission, natural gas transmission, storage infrastructure and digital power to support the growing need for power, reliability, security, and sustainability. ArcLight's team employs an operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house strategic, technical, operational, and commercial specialists, as well as the firm's ~2,000-person asset management partner. For more information, please visit www.arclight.com. References to "ArcLight" herein refers to ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC and/or its managed investment vehicles, as the context requires.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Alpha Generation, LLC