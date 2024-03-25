Alpha Motor Corporation Advances Preproduction of WOLF Electric Truck, Introduces Base Model Details

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is pleased to announce the WOLF electric truck base model (single motor RWD), marking a step towards mainstream accessibility to electric vehicles. Following the successful validation of the WOLF's driving performance, Alpha is ramping up the manufacturing of test vehicles and advancing pre-production. Alpha aims to enhance efficiency in assembly and streamline production processes, ensuring high-quality EVs for mainstream consumers.

"Alpha Motor is building an electric vehicle business the right way. With a focus on affordable, mainstream EV trucks — a segment with significant market demand and growth potential — Alpha is poised to lead the EV mass market with its accessible design and performance."

"Alpha Motor is not just another automotive company; it's a catalyst for change in the transportation industry," said Steve Symington, Founder at Bottom Line Investing (BLI). BLI's recent interview of Alpha's leadership is available here.

Recognizing the key components that enable the mass commercialization of its vision, Alpha was recently granted patent allowance for its modular electric vehicle chassis technology.

"Alpha's technology has the potential to redefine industry standards by offering sustainable and efficient methods for producing the next generation of automobiles," said Beth Felix, Patent Attorney at AVEK IP, LLC.

Monitoring its progress, Alpha recently published an analysis of its preorder data, highlighting the significant market potential for the WOLF. According to the report, WOLF preorders have consistently aligned with the top-selling trends of U.S. trucks since its launch, further bolstered by the increasing trend of EV sales.

"The WOLF series of EVs is resonating with the U.S. light truck market, which significantly surpasses the EV market in size by nearly 165%."

"For over three years, we have been tracking WOLF preorder data, and it has consistently mirrored the sales of top U.S. trucks. What is even more fascinating is that when truck sales are down, WOLF preorders experience an uptick due to the boost from the rising EV sales trend," stated Alpha Motor Corporation.

With its modular EV technology, Alpha is well positioned to streamline a variety of diverse EV solutions, providing mainstream consumers with electric vehicles that blend high-quality performance with simplicity to facilitate ease of customization. In advancing preproduction, Alpha's efforts have revolved around three key areas:

Modular Platform and Space Frame: Prioritizing scalability for model expansion to enable broad accessibility of its EVs, Alpha has widened its modular vehicle frame to accommodate larger battery packs for extended range. Interior Space & Durability: Focused on delivering an intuitive driving experience and high-quality construction, Alpha is simplifying its interiors to provide spaciousness, durability, and enable streamlined assembly. Refined Body and Features: The vehicle exterior is simplified for functionality, distinguishing between base and rugged models, and creating more options for customization. Alpha has also simplified its steel body construction and equipped the base model with lightweight 31" tires, with the flexibility to upgrade to larger formats up to 34".

The preproduction development of Alpha is centered on three core principles:

Range: The WOLF truck base model is planned to be equipped with an estimated drivable range of 250 miles, extendable up to 350 miles.

Accessibility: Alpha prioritizes ensuring durability in vehicle construction, emphasizing long-lasting quality capable of withstanding rugged use. The overall vehicle is undergoing high levels of refinement to simplify and streamline manufacturing, thereby reducing production costs while emphasizing quality improvement.

Design: Alpha is prioritizing simplicity in design to accommodate a wide range of customization options for consumers, catering to diverse preferences.

Details of the WOLF electric truck base model is available at https://www.alphamotorinc.com/wolfrwd.

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

