Alpha Omega Acquires Macro Solutions, LLC and SeKON, LLC

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for the federal government, announced today the acquisitions of two IT contracting firms, Macro Solutions, LLC, and SeKON, LLC (formerly SeKON Enterprise, Inc.). These strategic acquisitions further advance Alpha Omega's mission to ensure our nation's continued global leadership.

The addition of Macro Solutions strengthens Alpha Omega's National Security division, enhancing its technology modernization offerings within the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force; also building on Alpha Omega's existing contracts within the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State. With these combined capabilities, Alpha Omega is poised to address a comprehensive range of national security priorities, from diplomacy and homeland security to military operations.

"Macro Solutions' unrestricted work and mature AI-driven code modernization is already well-known within the Tradewinds marketplace and the DoD," said Gautam Ijoor, CEO of Alpha Omega. "Combining expertise and digital transformation in Workday and Oracle Cloud for ERP and human capital management Alpha Omega will increase delivery of more impactful and robust solutions across Defense, Financial Regulatory, and broader government sectors."

"We are excited to become a part of Alpha Omega," said Amy Wright, CEO of Macro Solutions. "Collectively, this merger will enable us to scale every aspect of our business and fulfill our role as an innovation partner for our federal agency partners."

The acquisition of SeKON, LLC establishes a new Health domain vertical within Alpha Omega, creating opportunities to improve health outcomes for both military personnel and the general public. SeKON's proven track record with agencies such as DHA, CDC, NIH, and SAMHSA add substantial value to Alpha Omega's offerings and ability to field more complex contracts.

"Integrating SeKON's Health domain expertise and capabilities represents a key market expansion for Alpha Omega," said Gautam Ijoor. "SeKON is a vital addition as we continue to make our IT solutions readily accessible by way of our growing portfolio of unrestricted contract vehicles, including CIOSP4 unrestricted and Alliant 3."

"This collaboration with Alpha Omega allows us to drive meaningful improvements in health outcomes while delivering state-of-the-art solutions to our federal clients," said Dr. Angela Wilson, CEO of SeKON.

These acquisitions highlight Alpha Omega's commitment to growth, innovation, and providing impactful solutions for federal agencies. Alpha Omega thanks Greg Nossaman of G Squared Capital Partners, Todd Taskey of Potomac Business Capital for their expert guidance, Morrison & Foerster for legal support, and BDO and Grant Thornton for financial and tax expertise throughout the merger and acquisition process.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega's mission is to support federal agencies with tailored digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions to promote national security and U.S. global leadership. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a strategic advisor and thought leader with our Agency partners. For more information, please visit www.alphaomega.com.

