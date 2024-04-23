Alpha Omega announces Joanne Gladden Promoted to Senior Vice President of Climate Science

VIENNA, Va., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega, a leading technology solutions company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Joanne Gladden to the position of Senior Vice President of Climate Science. With over 30 years of experience in executive management, business development, and program/project management, Joanne brings a wealth of expertise to her new role.

Joanne Gladden, SVP of Climate Science

Throughout her career, Joanne has served various federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, Department of Commerce, and Department of State, in critical areas such as enterprise information technology, cybersecurity, systems engineering, and software development. Her exceptional leadership and domain knowledge have been instrumental in securing strategic contracts, such as the NOAA Data Stewardship contract and various Department of State contracts.

In her prior roles at Alpha Omega, Joanne has demonstrated her ability to drive growth, optimize resources, and foster strong client relationships. Her promotion underscores her outstanding contributions to the company and her commitment to excellence in climate science solutions.

"Joanne's extensive experience and proven track record make her the ideal candidate to lead our efforts in this critical domain. This promotion reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions to our customers at NOAA and USDA, and we are confident that Joanne's leadership will further strengthen our position in the market," said Gautam Ijoor, President and CEO at Alpha Omega.

Before joining Alpha Omega, Joanne held senior leadership positions at notable organizations such as NetCentrics Corporation, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), and MetroStar Systems. She holds an MBA from The George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in International Management from Georgetown University. Additionally, Joanne is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and holds ITIL certifications, highlighting her dedication to excellence in project management and IT service delivery.

Joanne Gladden's promotion to Senior Vice President of Climate Science at Alpha Omega marks an exciting milestone for the company as it continues to expand its capabilities and deliver innovative solutions to address the challenges of climate change.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega builds mission-focused solutions to ensure our nation's continued global leadership in national security, foreign affairs and climate science leveraging our expertise in cybersecurity, data and AI, and digital modernization. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. For more information, please visit www.alphaomega.com.

SOURCE Alpha Omega Integration