Alpha Omega announces Rob Brown as Senior Vice President of National Security Solutions

VIENNA, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega, a leading technology solutions company, is pleased to announce Rob Brown as their new Senior Vice President of National Security Solutions.

Brown joins Alpha Omega with a distinguished background in technology and national security, having most recently served as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Systalex. Prior to his role at Systalex, Brown held crucial positions within the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), including over three years as its CTO. His extensive experience in these critical areas underscores his invaluable contribution to Alpha Omega's mission.

"Long term success requires us to maintain a laser focus on delivering innovative solutions that propel customer missions forward, and Rob is one of the best in the industry for aligning customer needs with industry-leading solutions," said Chris Cole, Executive Vice President of National Security. "We're thrilled to have Rob joining our team as we continue to drive impact and reinforce our commitment to safeguarding our nation's security interests."

Rob holds a Master of Science in Bioinformatics from George Mason University and a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology/Biochemistry from Virginia Tech.

Rob Brown's appointment underscores Alpha Omega's commitment to excellence in national security solutions and reinforces the company's dedication to fostering innovation in this critical domain.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega builds mission-focused solutions to ensure our nation's continued global leadership in national security, foreign affairs and climate science leveraging our expertise in cybersecurity, data and AI, and digital modernization. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. For more information, please visit www.alphaomega.com.

SOURCE Alpha Omega Integration