Alpha Omega awarded $43 million Data Stewardship contract by NOAA

Alpha Omega Integration

29 Jan, 2024

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega, a leading provider of innovative solutions in data management and environmental science, has been awarded a prestigious 5-year Data Stewardship contract valued up to $43 million by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) under the National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS) organization.

Under the terms of the contract, Alpha Omega will assume a pivotal role in supporting the Data Stewardship Division (DSD) by delivering operational support through the provision and maintenance of core tools, systems, services, policies, and procedures. This comprehensive approach will facilitate long-term information preservation, dissemination, and service delivery for critical environmental data.

The Data Stewardship contract marks the fourth collaboration between Alpha Omega and NESDIS, strengthening their partnership in the realm of IT service delivery, operations and maintenance, and Cloud migration. Alpha Omega's extensive portfolio of active contracts underscores its dedication to advancing Climate Science and contributing to environmental conservation and ecological initiatives at both NOAA and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

"Alpha Omega's growing presence at NOAA reflects our commitment to partnering with the agency to ensure that timely and accurate environmental data and information are securely available. This empowers stakeholders to make informed decisions about protecting life and property," stated Gautam Ijoor, President and CEO at Alpha Omega.

Alpha Omega remains steadfast in its mission to support NOAA's objectives, fostering advancements in climate research and bolstering the agency's capabilities in safeguarding our environment.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega's mission is to support federal agencies with tailored digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions for US national security and global leadership. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a strategic advisor and thought leader with our Agency partners. For more information, please visit www.alphaomega.com.

SOURCE Alpha Omega Integration

