Alpha Omega Awarded Follow-On Contract to Support NOAA's Southeast Fisheries Science Center (SEFSC)

VIENNA, Va., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega has been awarded a 5-year, $9.6 million follow-on contract award to provide IT and data management services support to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Alpha Omega will provide application and data management services for the National Marine Fisheries Service, Southeast Fisheries Science Center (SEFSC), including programming, system & network administration, cloud engineering, and support to NOAA's scientific user community.

"We are honored to continue our strong relationship with NOAA and meet the increased demand for IT support and data management. This award allows us to apply our expertise in advanced data management for a vital mission area," said Alpha Omega's Chief Executive Officer, Gautam Ijoor. "We achieved a 90.5% recompete win rate in 2022. I am particularly proud of this, as today's incumbent win rates are historically low. Our customers continue to reassure their trust in us, and are doing so at astounding rates."

SEFSC conducts multidisciplinary research to inform natural resource management in the Southeast United States, including the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean, and the South Atlantic.

Alpha Omega will continue to enable NOAA Fisheries to support Regional Fishery Management Councils, Interstate and International Fishery Commissions, and other Federal, state, and local agencies to make informed decisions to protect and conserve the living marine resources in the Southeastern U.S. and Atlantic high seas.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega's mission is to support federal agencies with tailored digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions to ensure our nation's continued global leadership. We achieve that via advanced capabilities in the areas of Design & Product Management, DevSecOps & Cloud Engineering, AI & Data Management, and Cybersecurity. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a strategic advisor and thought leader with our Agency partners. For more information, please visit alphaomega.com.

