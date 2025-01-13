Alpha Omega awarded GSA OASIS+ IDIQ Contract, Expanding Full and Open Vehicle Portfolio

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega , a leading provider of digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces its award of the U.S. General Services Administration's (GSA) OASIS+ (One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus) Unrestricted Multiple Agency Contract (MAC).

OASIS+ is a best-in-class, government-wide suite of contracts designed to streamline the procurement of complex professional services across all federal agencies. This multiple-award IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity) contract has no maximum dollar ceiling and offers a 10-year ordering period with an unlimited number of task orders at any dollar value, providing government customers with flexible and efficient access to Alpha Omega solutions. This award further expands Alpha Omega's unrestricted prime vehicle portfolio, underscoring its continued growth and ability to serve federal government agencies.

"This win is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team," said Gautam Ijoor, President and CEO. "The addition of OASIS+ to our portfolio reflects our commitment to partnering with federal agencies to deliver impactful, innovative solutions. This award deepens our ability to support our customers in addressing complex challenges and achieving critical missions, while creating greater value through tailored services. It's an exciting milestone for Alpha Omega."

The GSA OASIS+ contract builds on Alpha Omega's existing success in delivering high-quality solutions through Full & Open vehicles. Alpha Omega's awarded domain areas include Management and Advisory and Technical and Engineering.

For additional information about using the GSA OASIS+ contract vehicle, visit https://www.gsa.gov/oasis-plus/ or contact Alpha Omega at info@alphaomega.com.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega's mission is to support federal agencies with tailored digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions to promote national security and U.S. global leadership. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a strategic advisor and thought leader with our Agency partners. For more information, please visit www.alphaomega.com.

SOURCE Alpha Omega Integration