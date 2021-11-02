Alpha Omega Integration Earns Spot on the 2021 Washington Technologies Fast 50 List

"This award is a true testimony to the commitment and hard work of the Alpha Omega team," said Gautam Ijoor, Alpha Omega Integration's President & CEO. "When I started Alpha Omega it was with the goal of building an organization that could give back to this country. Along the way, we have been fortunate to bring on many exceptional people and partners. Being named to this list four years in a row is an amazing accomplishment, and I am so proud of the team that made it possible"

Founded in 2014, Alpha Omega has seen steady growth in their market from under $1 Million annually to over a $68 Million revenue run rate in just 5 years. The company has focused on over-delivering to their federal clients and aligning resources to help agencies accomplish their missions. As they have, they've seen a steady increase in the size, scope, and complexity of government IT implementations they are selected to deliver. Today, the company is one of only a handful of US firms appraised CMMI ML5 in both service and development, focused on helping federal agencies do more, faster while reducing costs and improving outcomes.

Alpha Omega Integration is an award winning, CMMI SVC and DEV ML5, 8(a) firm that provides mission focused solutions to government agencies. Using high end application development, low code, open-source software, high performance multi cloud architecture, and RPA, AI, ML, IoT technologies, Alpha Omega is changing the traditional mindset of large government agencies to enable agile, high-performing holistic solutions. Our clients include the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Commerce, USDA, HHS, HUD, and NASA. For more information, visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com

8(a) | CMMI ML5 | ISO 9001:2015 | ISO 20000-1:2018 | ISO 27001:2013

CIO-SP3 | 8(a) STARS II | SPARC | GSA IT Schedule 70

