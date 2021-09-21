Alpha Omega Integration Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies by the Washington Business Journal

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Integration a leading provider of information technology solutions to the US Government, today announced that it has been named one of Washington Business Journal's fastest-growing companies in the Washington D.C. area.

"The US Government has seen unprecedented challenges the last few years, so it's truly gratifying to be recognized as one of the companies that helped critical agencies accomplish their mission," said Gautam Ijoor, Alpha Omega Integration's President & CEO. "I am so incredibly proud of this team who produced such strong growth in such a challenging time. All through COVID the Alpha Omega team just kept finding ways to get it done and serve our federal customers."

Founded in 2014, Alpha Omega has seen steady growth in their market from under $1 Million annually to over a $68 Million revenue run rate in just 5 years. The company has focused on over-delivering to their federal clients and aligning resources to help agencies accomplish their missions. As they have, they've seen a steady increase in the size, scope and complexity of government IT implementations they are selected to deliver. Today, the company is one of only a handful of US firms appraised CMMI ML5 in both service and development, focused on helping federal agencies do more, faster, while reducing costs and improving outcomes.

Alpha Omega Integration is an 8(a) SB created in 2014 that provides high quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers in the commercial and public sectors. At Alpha Omega, we are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our CMMI-DEV ML 5 appraisal, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. Our clients include HHS, DoD, USDA, Department of Homeland Security, HUD, Department of State, NASA, Department of Commerce to include NOAA and Census Bureau, and the Small Business Administration. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com

