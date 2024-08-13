Alpha Omega Recognized as One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Companies for the 7th Consecutive Year by Inc. 5000

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the seventh consecutive year. This recognition underscores Alpha Omega's sustained commitment to innovation, excellence, and its mission-driven approach to delivering cutting-edge solutions in national security, foreign affairs, and climate science.

Making the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to Alpha Omega's consistent year-over-year growth and its ability to navigate and excel in the competitive landscape of federal contracting. As a leader in the industry, Alpha Omega has driven significant advancements in cybersecurity, data and AI, and digital modernization—core areas that align with the nation's most critical needs.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized once again by Inc. 5000," said Gautam Ijoor, CEO of Alpha Omega. "This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team. It is their relentless pursuit of excellence and their unwavering commitment to our clients' missions that have enabled us to grow and succeed."

A Culture of Excellence and Recognition

In addition to this remarkable achievement, Alpha Omega has also been honored with several workplace awards this year, including being named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post and USA Today, and a Best Place to Work by Virginia Business. These accolades highlight Alpha Omega's commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and empowering work environment that attracts and retains top talent.

"At Alpha Omega, we believe that a great workplace culture is the foundation of our success," said Tanja Guerra, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our people are our greatest asset, and we are dedicated to creating a culture where they can thrive, innovate, and make a meaningful impact on the world. These awards affirm that we are on the right path, and we will continue to invest in our employees' growth and well-being."

Alpha Omega's ongoing recognition as a top workplace reflects the company's core values of Harmony, Engagement, Accountability, Resourcefulness, and Tenacity. These values are woven into every aspect of the company's operations, driving both its mission and its growth.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA:

Alpha Omega builds mission-focused solutions to ensure our nation's continued global leadership in national security, foreign affairs, and climate science, leveraging our expertise in cybersecurity, data and AI, and digital modernization. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. For more information, please visit www.alphaomega.com.

