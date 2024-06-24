Alpha Omega Recognized as One of The Washington Post's 2024 Top Workplaces for the Fourth Year

VIENNA, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega proudly announces its recognition as one of The Washington Post's 2024 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. This honor marks the fourth year that Alpha Omega has received this prestigious award. The selection is based on employee feedback collected through an anonymous survey conducted by research partner Energage, LLC, which evaluates various aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's honorees span multiple industries, including technology companies, government contractors, real estate firms, and financial service providers.

"Our consistent recognition as a Top Workplace is a testament to our strong, inclusive, and dynamic workplace culture," said Tanja Guerra, Chief Human Resource Officer. "We prioritize fostering a culture that encourages innovation, collaboration, and personal growth. This award not only celebrates our past successes but also inspires us to continue nurturing a supportive and vibrant work environment."

Alpha Omega's domain expertise includes foreign affairs, climate science, and national security, providing critical support to agencies such as the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Over the last eight years, Alpha Omega demonstrated impressive growth, expanding from $500,000 to over $135 million.

In 2023, Alpha Omega doubled its employees reflecting its commitment to diversity from the C-suite to the workforce, with 282 out of 425 employees representing diverse backgrounds. The company extends its operations beyond its walls by leveraging technology, focusing on customer missions, enhancing user experience, and cultivating a skilled workforce.

In addition to The Washington Post's Top Workplace recognition Alpha Omega has been honored as a 2024 USA Today Top Workplace and has recently won the Culture Excellence awards in all five categories: Compensation & Benefits, Innovation, Leadership, Purpose & Values and Work-Life Flexibility as well as Best Places to Work in Virginia for the third consecutive year.

Alpha Omega and other top-ranked companies were honored at The Washington Post's awards ceremony on Thursday, June 20 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit the link. And if you're interested in finding your next fulfilling career check out our current openings, www.alphaomega.com/careers.

About Alpha Omega

Alpha Omega builds mission-focused solutions to ensure our nation's continued global leadership in national security, foreign affairs and climate science leveraging our expertise in cybersecurity, data and AI, and digital modernization. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. For more information, please visit www.alphaomega.com.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

