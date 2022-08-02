Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Brother George Paasewe Published a Children's Book About the Fraternity

Bestselling author George Paasewe has published One Day, I Will Become an Alpha, a children's book about Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. brother George Paasewe has published One Day, I Will Become an Alpha, a children's book about the fraternity to educate, inspire, and encourage youths of all ages to pursue membership when they get to college. Paasewe was initiated through the fraternity's Mu Alpha Lambda chapter in the fall of 2018 on the campus of Northern Illinois University (DeKalb, Illinois). One Day, I Will Become an Alpha is now available to consumers worldwide. Paasewe's children's book about Alpha Phi Alpha was approved by the fraternity's General President, Dr. Willis L. Lonzer, III, in December of 2021.

Front Cover of Book Author George Paasewe

One Day, I Will Become an Alpha is about a boy named Eugene, who grows up admiring and emulating his father, a distinguished brother of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Eugene's father takes an active interest in enrooting Alpha's values, morals, and characteristics within his son. Throughout the book, Eugene's father gives him insights into what it takes to become an Alpha. Eugene explores his imagination and has a glimpse of his future as an Alpha man and joining the same fraternity as his father. By the end of Eugene's journey, he recognizes Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity's mission and the true meaning of brotherhood, scholarship, manly deeds, and love for all mankind.

"This book is dedicated to stimulating the interest of the youth and giving them a glimpse of what the future holds for them as members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.," says Paasewe. "It is also dedicated to the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha themselves to reflect on their journey of becoming members of this distinguished fraternity."

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., is the first intercollegiate Black Greek-letter fraternity established for African American men. Seven college men—known as the "Jewels" of the fraternity—founded Alpha Phi Alpha at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, on December 4, 1906. These seven founders recognized the need for a strong brotherhood that serves a social and intellectual purpose for men of African descent. The fraternity began as a study and support organization for minority students at Cornell who encountered academically and socially racial prejudice. Soon after its inception at Cornell, Alpha Phi Alpha chapters sprang up at other colleges and universities across the nation, emphasizing academic excellence, service, and advocacy among its members.

"When I joined Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., I gained a robust brotherhood comprised of intelligent and like-minded Black men who are determined to debunk all prejudice and stereotypes associated with Black men by being distinguished leaders and advocates in society," says Paasewe. "This children's book is for the culture. It is for the communities and families of color to see themselves in a book because representation matters and this book is about changing the narrative of Black men."

George Paasewe, the author of How Black College Students Learn Code-Switching, is the Founder/CEO of Educare Publications, a book-publishing company that integrates its publishing services into the classroom and workplace settings. Paasewe earned a Master of Science in Education at Northern Illinois University and holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater. He is a professor of sociology at Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

