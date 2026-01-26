Visionary AI Pioneer Highlights Personalized Learning's Promise as He Warns of Broader Risks

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoffrey E. Hinton, widely regarded as the 'Godfather of AI' and co-winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics for foundational discoveries that made modern machine learning possible, publicly praised Alpha Schools as one of the few real-world applications of artificial intelligence that makes him proud of the technology he helped create (AI). It's a rare admission of genuine optimism from a highly-credible, world-renowned scientist who devotes most of his time warning society of AI's potential dangers.

In a BBC interview, Hinton was asked what gives him hope amid his well-documented warnings about AI's potential for harm. In response, he mentioned Alpha School, citing its use of AI to deliver adaptive, personalized instruction that adjusts in real time to each student's pace, learning style and academic needs.

"Education is one area where AI can truly help people excel," says Hinton. "When done right, it can tailor learning to each student, offering what many human tutors strive for but rarely achieve at scale." Hinton described Alpha School's approach as "forward-thinking" and "promising."

Hinton also supported the school's redefined role for teachers. By freeing teachers from routine tasks like lecturing, grading, and lesson planning, Alpha School allows educators to focus instead on individual student growth, personal support and social development. "The teachers spend their time working on projects and social interactions," Hinton said, "which is a much better use of a teacher's time."

"Geoffrey Hinton doesn't hand out praise lightly and rarely calls out any company by name. The fact he acknowledged Alpha Schools as a beacon of optimism in this rapidly changing world is humbling and a sure sign credible voices are recognizing AI's power to transform learning so that kids can reach their true potential," said MacKenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School.

Alpha School's AI-driven, mastery-based model is already operating on its K–12 campuses across the country. Students consistently rank in the top 1–2% nationally on standardized tests, while completing core curriculum in significantly less time than traditional schools.

As public debate around AI safety, ethics, and societal impact continues to intensify, Alpha School stands out as a real-world example of how artificial intelligence, when used responsibly and human-centered by design, can meaningfully improve educational outcomes.

Alpha currently has campuses in Arizona, California, Florida, New York, North Carolina, Virginia and Texas and is expanding to other states in response to parent demand. For more information, please visit https://alpha.school/.

About Alpha School

Alpha School is an AI-powered private school network headquartered in Austin, Texas, with campuses across the United States. Its pioneering educational model uses personalized AI tools to tailor learning to each student, paired with life-skills development, passion projects, collaborative learning, and mentorship from trained guides. Alpha prepares students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world by equipping them with the adaptability, creativity, and resilience needed for the future.

