Alpha School Student Joins First Lady Melania Trump at 2026 State of the Union

11-Year-Old GT School Student Everest Nevraumont Represents the Promise of AI-Powered Personalized Learning

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 11-year-old Everest Nevraumont, a student at GT School under the Alpha School umbrella, was a special guest of First Lady Melania Trump at the 2026 State of the Union address.

Her invitation places a national spotlight on a young student whose academic journey reflects a growing national conversation: how artificial intelligence can support students in reaching extraordinary potential.

Everest was selected by the White House in recognition of her academic achievements, leadership, and advocacy for AI-supported learning. Her story connects education, technology, and civic engagement at the highest level.

Who Is Everest Nevraumont?

Everest is a 11-year-old Austin student who has earned multiple state titles in history competitions and competed at the international level in History Bowl events.

Behind those accomplishments is a disciplined learner who uses AI as a daily academic partner.

At GT School, Everest works within a mastery-based, AI-supported learning environment where coursework adapts to her level and pace. Her achievements demonstrate what can happen when high standards meet high support.

What Does This Moment Represent?

Everest's invitation is more than a personal honor. It represents national recognition of a new learning model built around personalization, mastery, and student agency.

Alpha School and its affiliated schools operate on three commitments:

Kids will learn 2x in 2 hours

Kids will love school

Kids will learn life skills

GT School, a school under the Alpha School umbrella, applies the same principles. Students progress through material at their own pace with AI-powered personalization, while adult Guides provide motivation, coaching, and emotional support.

For Everest, this meant learning history not by memorizing for tests, but by mastering content deeply enough to compete, and win, at the highest levels.

Why AI Matters in This Story

The White House has increasingly emphasized the importance of preparing students for an AI-driven future. Everest's story offers a real example of that preparation in action.

Rather than replacing educators, the Alpha model reinvents the role by using Guides who focus on motivation, accountability, and life skills development.

"Everest embodies our belief that when students are given high standards and high support, they rise to meet them," said MacKenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School. "Her recognition at the State of the Union shows what is possible when students are empowered with personalized learning tools and trusted to take ownership of their education."

Everest's success underscores a broader truth: when students receive academics at the right level and pace, they accelerate. When they are supported by adults who serve as Guides that motivate and emotionally support them, they grow in confidence and independence.

A Broader Impact in Texas and Beyond

This moment arrives at a pivotal time in Texas education. Education voucher applications remain open through March 17, creating expanded access for eligible families to programs like the virtual versions of the Alpha School model: GT Anywhere, and Texas Sports Academy Online.

For qualifying Texas families, these options can be available at no cost, widening access to the same personalized model that helped Everest thrive.

Nationally, Alpha School has continued to draw attention for its approach. The school was recently featured on the TODAY show for its AI-powered mastery learning system and focus on life skills workshops that include public speaking, entrepreneurship, leadership, and grit.

What Comes Next?

At just 10 years old, Everest is already demonstrating the habits of a self-driven learner — mastering content, competing at elite levels, and speaking publicly about the tools that helped her succeed.

Her presence at the State of the Union signaled something larger than one evening in Washington. It signaled that students who are trusted with responsibility, given adaptive tools, and supported by strong mentorship can achieve far beyond traditional expectations.

For Alpha School, this recognition affirms a simple but powerful belief: children are capable of extraordinary growth when education meets them where they are and challenges them to rise.

Founded in 2014, Alpha School is a national network of private K–8 schools dedicated to transforming education through innovative, tech-powered learning. Led by co-founder MacKenzie Price, Alpha combines a two-hour daily core academic model with immersive, real-world life skills workshops to help students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. By personalizing learning and prioritizing essential skills like communication, critical thinking, and leadership, Alpha prepares students not just for tests, but for life. With campuses across the U.S., Alpha is helping shape the future of education.

