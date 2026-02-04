'GT Anywhere' Launches a Virtual School Built Exclusively for High-Performing K-8 Students, Free with Texas ESA Vouchers

New School Removes Cost Barriers for Families Seeking a High-Quality, Advanced Virtual Education

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Anywhere , a new Texas-based virtual school designed exclusively for advanced K–8 students, officially launches, as the Texas Education Savings Account (ESA) application window opens February 4th, 2026. It's built for kids who are always asking questions, crave academic challenges and want to go deeper than a traditional classroom may allow. It's also built for families who want accelerated learning for their kids.

Students can work at their own pace, progress beyond their grade level, interact with academic peers and learn life skills like problem solving and financial literacy while in school. The best part? Tuition can be fully covered for eligible families through Texas school vouchers (ESAs).

GT Anywhere operates under the Alpha Schoo l umbrella, the rapidly growing, AI-driven education model gaining global attention for rethinking how students learn. It was created in response to a growing gap in education: as gifted programs disappear; families are increasingly left trying to make a one-size-fits-all system work for kids who require a more challenging curriculum. Built specifically for advanced learners, GT Anywhere uses Alpha School's proven 2-Hour Learning platform and similar life-skills workshops to support accelerated students who thrive alongside peers who are equally curious and driven.

"GT Anywhere was built for students whose learning needs weren't being met by traditional school pacing," said Arvind Nagarajan, Founder-in-Residence of GT Anywhere. "We designed a virtual school where students can move faster, build real-world skills, and achieve at the level they're capable of, with clear outcomes like a guaranteed 1400+ SAT score by eighth grade. It's a powerful opportunity for students seeking an accelerated learning environment."

What Makes GT Anywhere Different

GT Anywhere is the only Texas-based virtual school designed exclusively for advanced learners, with no grade-level ceilings and no artificial limits on academic progress. Students learn at up to three times the pace of peers at the same starting level and are encouraged to continue advancing as long as curiosity and mastery remain high.

GT Anywhere School features:

Limitless academics , no grade-level caps to move ahead

, no grade-level caps to move ahead 3x learning speed , students advance at their own accelerated pace

, students advance at their own accelerated pace 1400+ SAT score by 8th grade guaranteed for students in the program

for students in the program Real-world opportunities to interact , retreats, competitions and life-skills workshops

, retreats, competitions and life-skills workshops A community of intellectual peers, just as curious, capable, and motivated

GT Anywhere focuses on producing builders and creators, not passive consumers of curriculum. Students don't wait for permission to advance. They keep going at their own pace with coursework that's personalized for them.

"I wanted more for my kids," explains Opeyemi Jackson, a Dallas-area mom of twin girls who just enrolled her daughters. "I want higher standards, more opportunities to challenge them and a learning community that responds to their abilities."

Texas ESA Vouchers Make GT Anywhere Accessible

For the first time, Texas families can use Education Savings Account (ESA) vouchers to access education online. GT Anywhere tuition can be fully covered for eligible families, making advanced education accessible without the need for private tutoring or after-school academics.

Texas ESA applications open today, and GT Anywhere is approved as an eligible education provider. Families can apply vouchers directly toward tuition through the state's program, making tuition free for those who qualify.

Why This Matters Now

Across the U.S., high-performing students are left bored, under-challenged, or disengaged despite strong grades and the desire to excel. GT Anywhere was created to address this growing need.

Most importantly, GT Anywhere reframes advanced education as a necessity, not a luxury only highly resourced families can access. This launch marks a dramatic opportunity for Texas families who can now access advanced learning, measurable results, aligned with how motivated students actually learn.

GT Anywhere is accepting applications now for Fall 2026. Families interested can learn more and reserve a spot at: https://anywhere.gt.school

About GT Anywhere

GT Anywhere is a Texas-based virtual school serving K–8 students through an advanced, learning model. Designed for high-performing learners seeking greater academic challenge, the program combines accelerated academics with real-world learning opportunities and measurable outcomes. GT Anywhere is a sibling organization under the Alpha School education umbrella and is eligible for Texas Education Savings Account (ESA) vouchers, expanding access to advanced virtual education for families statewide.

