Alpha Software Awarded Patent for Award-Winning, Offline Mobile Capabilities

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Software Corporation today announced that the U.S. Patent Office awarded U.S. Letters Patent No. 10,423,392 B2 to the Company for its robust offline mobile app development and deployment capability. The patent underscores Alpha Software's commitment to being the leader in making it quick and easy for developers to build offline mobile apps that are as rich and powerful as traditional always connected mobile apps.

Mobile business applications are of limited value if they cannot work reliably, independent of signal availability. Alpha Software's built-in offline enables apps to work anywhere, anytime, with capabilities that go beyond competitive products:

Data persists even when the app is closed or the battery dies, including data not saved to the server. When signal becomes available, the software synchronizes offline transactions back to the system of record in a way that provides the developer full fine-grained control over the rules for conflict resolution. Other products simply apply the simple rule of 'last-in wins" The software also provides an on-device SQLite database for storing large data lookup tables, documents and video. Populating this offline data is achieved through a very easy but powerful manifest system.

With Alpha Software, developers can create offline capable apps and offline forms with virtually no incremental effort or cost. Workers in large warehouses, remote areas, new building sites, and challenging environments, which often lack connectivity, can use mobile apps built in Alpha with confidence and without having to worry about signal availability or quality.

Alpha has two platforms that both support this set of offline capabilities:

Alpha Anywhere received the prestigious InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award , which recognizes "the platforms, databases, developer tools, applications, and cloud services that are reshaping IT and redefining the modern business." InfoWorld noted, "Alpha Anywhere is a database-oriented, rapid app development platform that shines at creating Web and hybrid mobile apps that work offline. It allows developers to build sophisticated web and mobile apps quickly, with exceptional performance and scalability."

received the prestigious , which recognizes "the platforms, databases, developer tools, applications, and cloud services that are reshaping IT and redefining the modern business." noted, "Alpha Anywhere is a database-oriented, rapid app development platform that shines at creating Web and hybrid mobile apps that work offline. It allows developers to build sophisticated web and mobile apps quickly, with exceptional performance and scalability." Alpha TransForm allows mobile data capture apps to be built in hours vs the weeks it takes to develop with other low code app development products. A key difference between Alpha TransForm and mobile forms products are enterprise-grade data collection features (such as on-device storage, offline capability, programmability, data mapping and a rich API) that ensures apps meet all business demands.

Alpha Software CEO and co-founder Richard Rabins said, "This patent underscores the unique and exceptional power of Alpha Software's offline capabilities. These features are not theoretical. They are proven and reliable and are in use within thousands of powerful bespoke and commercial SaaS mobile and web apps that operate predictably and reliably when there is no signal."

About Alpha Software Corporation

Alpha Software Corporation produces award-winning software that speeds mobile and web app development and deployment for business and IT. The core technology includes Alpha Anywhere®, a front-end and back-end, low-code platform for web and specialized mobile development and deployment, and Alpha TransForm®, which turns complex paper forms and business processes into scalable, offline-capable mobile apps in just a few hours.

Alpha Software is a winner of the InfoWorld Technology of the Year award and consistently scores near-perfect reviews from customers on crowdsourced review sites like TrustPilot, Capterra, Gartner Peer Insights, G2Crowd, GetApp and Software Advice. Customers rate Alpha Software highly for its speed of development, flexibility, offline capability, rich feature set and ability to scale predictably. For more information, visit https://www.alphasoftware.com/ or follow us on Twitter.

Alpha Software is a registered trademark of Alpha Software Corporation. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

